My grandfather’s grandfather was born about 1787, the son of an African slave brought to New York sometime in the 1700s, and indentured as an infant by an English Harvey family in Ferrisburgh, Vermont.
It was fortunate he was born in Vermont because the state’s law required indentured servants, i.e. slaves, to be freed when they came of age. By 1810, he was living in Kingston, Ontario, where he married the daughter of a Scottish Loyalist.
Seventy years later, the family pioneered in Dakota Territory near the Canadian border. By the fourth generation, my family had lost the “Harvey-look” that we had taken to be Native American.
As a boy growing up in Waverly in the ‘40s and ‘50s, I knew none of this. About 10 years ago, my ancestral history was revealed following extensive genealogical research and DNA analysis of my Y-chromosome.
Surprised, but not completely surprised, I debated whether I should tell my cousins. I also wondered how my life might have been affected had I known about my ancestry when I was young. Would I have tried to learn more about it or suppress it? With 70 years of lost heritage to catch up on, I quickly absorbed the major works by African-Americans from Maya Angelou to Malcolm X.
In 1955, Waverly was 99.99% white. That was the year of the Virgil Daniels affair. USAF Capt. Daniels, who was brother to the popular singer Billy Daniels, was stationed at the radar base and had been denied a place to live in Waverly with his wife. A small group of right-thinking citizens would not hear of it and found a home for Daniels in Waverly. Their effort brought national recognition to the community and an award from the Fund for the Republic, an organization that promoted civil liberties. It made me feel proud of my home town.
Today, Waverly is 97% white and to quote a local citizen, “We prefer it that way,” so things maybe haven’t changed much since 1955. Unaffordable housing is a good way to keep things “that way.”
I am proud of my family history and enjoy talking about it, but I’m also glad that I didn’t grow up in a hostile, disadvantaged environment where I lived in fear of the very people sworn to “protect and serve” me.
My skin is white, yet my Y-chromosome that tracks the history of my paternal ancestry suggests it could be otherwise. It describes a population subgroup labeled E3a by geneticists and is shared by the majority of African-Americans today.
When I came to the question on the 2020 U.S. Census form that asked for my “race,” I puzzled over how to answer it. The Census instructions guided me by asking “with what race do I identify.” Had my family’s path from Vermont to Iowa been the same except for the color of my skin, how then should I answer the question of race? It is not unusual for African-American males to have Y-chromosome markings found most frequently in generally white Western European populations.
My guess is that for most people “race” is determined by skin color and that is unfortunate because evolution has “hard-wired” us to be wary of people who don’t look like us and forms the basis of what makes us “racist.” The challenge we face is to recognize and accept our inherent racism and deal with it for what it is.
Genetics is teaching us that the word “race” has no meaning today. The question on the Census form is irrelevant and should be ignored.