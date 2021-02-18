On Saturday, Feb. 13, former President Trump was found to be guilty by a Senate vote of 57-43 of Incitement of Insurrection.
After an exhaustive and overwhelming presentation of undisputed evidence, an arguably morally corrupt Republican Party in Congress, sadly including our own Iowa Senators Grassley and Ernst, failed to fulfill their Constitutional oath of office to complete the impeachment conviction by two-thirds vote. Even the Senate Minority Leader (a Republican) said President Trump was guilty in his post-trial speech on the Senate floor. I invite you to watch and listen to this.
One of the first reasons given in support of Trump by Republican senators is that it is improper to impeach a former president. Let’s remind the reader about a fact conveniently “forgotten” by the congressional Republicans.
First, he was impeached while in office. Then the trial’s beginning was denied by the Senate Republican Party until after President Biden’s inauguration. And then they have the gall to argue this point? Incredible.
To additionally support that a former president can indeed be impeached while not in office, the Senate voted 55-45 (by both parties) to approve this process on jurisdictional grounds. It then became constitutional. To ignore this requires a senator to ignore his duties as an impartial jurist, which they swore to do.
A second argument is Trump was denied due process of law. There was no evidence — none — withheld from the defense lawyers. In fact, all of the evidence was probably the most transparent in the history of trials. The world saw it live, in person, with their own eyes.
Furthermore, Trump was invited to testify in person (which he has an undeniable right not to do) and/or submit a statement. He refused both. He was given ample opportunity to defend himself and introduce evidence on his behalf.
Another argument is the Jan. 6 speech by Trump and others (before the MAGA mob overran the capitol) didn’t rise to the level of incitement. The House Managers — repeatedly and conclusively — proved that this incitement occurred over months, not just one day. Even Mitch McConnell stipulates this. But this undisputed fact continues to be ignored by the Republican talking points in Trump’s defense.
Let’s understand and remember, time-line phone calls with senators and representatives in the Capitol in the midst of the insurrection prove conclusively that even though congressional representatives, senators, aides, Capitol workers and Capitol police were in immediate danger and Vice President Pence was being hidden to escape the MAGA mob, Trump did absolutely nothing — nothing — to help protect these people or call off the mob. This is the President of the United States of America, sworn by oath, to protect and defend the country against this very thing. And he did nothing. High Crimes and Misdemeanors. Without Trump, this insurrection never happens.
Yet only seven principled Republican senators followed their oaths of office to bravely stand up and vote guilty based upon the evidence.
My dad used to tell me, “You are who you hang with”, in his attempt to guide me in living my life to be a good person.
“But Dad, I don’t steal candy from the store or any of the bad things my friends do.”
“Son”, he explained, “It doesn’t matter that you don’t. You will be grouped with them and people will judge you no different than them.”
I think my views are similar to millions of other Americans. If you continue to support and enable a man like Trump, then it only seems logical to believe you also share his thinking, behavior and actions.
Trump is OK with violence that ends with injuries and death, bullying, encouraging illegal activities by others, incompetence, overthrowing our elections and government, bribery and on and on. He has no allegiance to anyone or anything except himself. Period. Full stop.
You are who you hang with.