It is graduation time and again I have been passed over by local and national school district’s committees who select speakers to deliver the Commencement Address. I will not be silenced, however, as I am literally aching to give advice to people, particularly the young.
And so I submit, once again, the address that I would have given, had I been asked. Once again? Yes, this is the ‘third annual column.’
Picture any commencement setting. I have just been introduced and the tumultuous applause has diminished. There is silence. I begin my address in a rich ‘very important’ baritone voice:
Graduates, relatives, dignitaries and friends. This may be the shortest commencement address that you have ever heard. Listen up, or you may miss it!
The living of life is what my message is all about and it is a simple one. I suggest that there are two basic rules to follow as you pass through this threshold of time. If followed, you will contribute greatly toward achievement of a peaceful, productive and happy life.
Rule 1: Treat every living thing with which you come into contact as if that pet, plant or person will very likely n o t be living, let’s say, a year from today.
Think about it: Relating to life in this way will motivate you to treat it with respect and dignity. I believe also that it will help you reflect positively on those around you who are important in your lives. (Your parents, relatives, friends, teachers, advocates and the multitude of events and life experiences that those people bring to you.) Remember, many people care for and are there for you. Be there for them and show your appreciation. Cherish the gift of life every day.
Take some time, right now: How would you relate to those around you considering that they might be out of your life within a year?
Rule 2: Treat yourself as though you will live forever.
Graduates, use this commencement period as a time to search and evaluate spiritual truth for you so as to provide stability for your lives. Seek the intellectual growth and maturity that will feature the kind of education that will not only challenge but sustain you in a career or careers. Establish a social life that brings you happiness and follows your principles and not those of others.
Along with your psyche, treat your body with extreme respect. It must carry you through the years of your life. At your young age, it must seem that your body will forever stay young, supple, flexible and strong. It is inevitable , it won’t stay young, but you can keep it in good condition for your life’s journey and I implore you to keep that in mind today and all through the days and years of your lives. Keep yourself physically fit by eating the right kinds of foods and exercising your body daily to help keep it strong. Remember also, abusing your body with substances alien to it, will lead only to agony, defeat, depression and an unrewarding life.
Exercise the mind. And body. Every single day of your life.
I hope that as you enter into this period of your lives that you will think about the rules for the ‘living of life.’ that I have passed along to you today. .
Rule 1: Treat every living thing in which you come into contact as if that person, plant or experience will not be in your lives a year from now.
Rule 2: Treat yourself as though you will live forever.
My best to you young people today and all days. You are now ready to commence the next phase of your lives.