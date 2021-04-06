On New Year’s Eve 1982, Bill and Vera Bunger left Waverly to visit their daughter, Merry Bunger Fredrick, their grandchildren, Erika, Adrian and Andre, and me, in Sanaa in the Yemen Arab Republic.
We visited the legendary burial site of Job with Muslim and Christian friends. We toured the site of the ancient kingdom of Marib, where Soloman visited the Queen of Sheba. We saw shepherds, sheep, goats and men plowing fields using donkeys and oxen. Everywhere, Bill and Vera were everywhere greeted warmly, as parents and grandparents. Their age, experience, wisdom and roles as heads of a large family generated great respect among our Yemeni friends and throughout their travels with us in Yemen. It was a different time for Yemen and America.
We lived there 1981-85, as I was assigned by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Yemen was impoverished, adjacent to Saudi Arabia’s huge supply of crude oil, with a Red Sea coast leading to the strategic Suez Canal and in a low-key war with the People’s Democratic Republic of Yemen (then the training ground of most of the world’s terrorists). Hundreds of thousands of Yemeni were working in Saudi Arabia (Osama Bin Laden’s family had migrated to work there earlier). Stability in Yemen was important to the Saudis, and therefore, important to the U.S. What were we doing there? We supported economic development and representative government. Priorities included teacher training for primary and secondary schools (to replace Egyptian teachers); better varieties of apple/apricot/pear/orange trees; maternal and child health care; improved beekeeping and honey production; water and sewage systems for communities; drip irrigation; establishment of a Faculty of Agriculture at Sanaa University; agronomic research to improve yields of millet/sorghum/barley; and, food aid for the poorest of the population. We also provided a small amount of military training and equipment. We were helpful. Yemen’s parliament came to be recognized as the most democratic institution in the Middle East and North Africa; incomes and employment were increasing; the conflict between North and South Yemen ended with unification. However, President Ali Abdullah Saleh was willing to do almost anything to stay in power.
Let’s zoom ahead to 2015. Saleh was hanging on tightly and violently. The Houthi movement originated in northern Yemen and pretty much was in control of the country by 2015, and in 2017 assassinated their erstwhile ally, Ali Abdullah Saleh, who at one time or another had also been an ally of the Saudis and the U.S. Iran began to support the Houthis, mainly as an irritant and threat to the Saudis. This eventually gave the Trump administration cover to provide support to the Saudi attacks upon Yemen. By 2015, the Saudis decided to eliminate the annoying problem of Yemen. They could have chosen to support economic development and representative government, but that would have been inconsistent with their domestic politics. The Saudis enlisted the help of the United Arab Emirates and the United States to bomb Yemen into submission. One early target was the Sanaa International School, where our children had gone to school. We have provided refueling of Saudi bombers, intelligence reporting and concessional arms sales (bombs, drones, etc) and have not yet officially suggested that our Saudi friends cease this senseless military action.
Admittedly, I over-simplify this 40-year history. In summary, the U.S. went from being a helpful partner for economic development and a secure environment for families to helping Saudi Arabia and the Emirates create what UNICEF terms the largest humanitarian crisis in the world with more that 24 million people in need of emergency assistance, including over 12 million children. The main lesson we should learn from this history is that a blend of diplomacy, defense and development assistance is the best American response in Yemen and other unstable, volatile states. Robert Gates, who served as Secretary of Defense and director of the CIA for both Republican and Democratic presidents, often says that economic and humanitarian assistance is much cheaper and more effective than military intervention. The U.S. can benefit from more emphasis upon diplomacy and development assistance in our international relations.