On March 3 the residents of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District will be asked to go to the polls to approve an updated Revenue Purpose Statement, which is associated with the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE).
SAVE funds are generated by a statewide sales tax that has been in place since 2009. During the 2019 legislative session SAVE (and the associated sales tax) was extended to the year 2051. Part of that legislation requires districts to ask their patrons to approve updated revenue purpose statements, which identify where those funds can be spent.
We will be asking voters to consider a Revenue Purpose Statement that provides us with the greatest flexibility possible. It is worth noting that these funds can only be used on infrastructure projects and equipment. We rely on these funds and have used them in the past on such things as new roofs, building additions, furnishings, technology, playgrounds, band instruments, miscellaneous equipment, and more.
It is important to understand that this is not a new tax, and this election is not asking voters to approve the tax. The one-cent sales tax for SAVE is in place until 2051, regardless of the outcome of this local vote. Rather, we’re asking our patrons to consider the statement that makes explicit the uses of the revenue we receive. A copy of that statement can be found below.
Please consider voting on March 3. Feel free to call the superintendent’s office with any questions you might have at 352-3630.