This month, our beloved cousin died. She was stricken by multiple sclerosis years ago and was in a care facility the past few years. She died alone, attacked and killed by COVID-19.
This month, Iowa shot back up to third in the nation for the number of new COVID-19 cases. On Nov. 12, ABC morning news put Iowa on a short list of states where treatment slots for COVID-19 at hospitals are filled or nearly filled to capacity.
Monday, Nov. 16, saw over 50% of COVID-19 tests positive in Iowa. An increasing number of Iowa schools are asking state authorities for permission to shift to virtual classes. National authorities are critical of our state government’s failure to strongly advocate use of masks.
Outside Iowa, many city and state governments are suggesting and/or requiring use of masks outside homes, curfews from 10 p.m. for bars/restaurants/gyms and contact tracing. Yet, we have no city, county or state mandates for control measures.
We have a national, regional and local health emergency. It may be that health and other essential workers, politicians and the wealthy elite will have vaccination by the end of March.
What about the rest of us? Are we supposed to “keep the economy going at all costs?” If so, we need to use masks anytime we are out of the house and out of the car. We need to diligently wash hands, clean common surfaces, avoid groups (even for Thanksgiving and Christmas) and whatever else communicable disease experts tell us.
We need sensible guidance from our local, state and national leadership, such as the recent 6-1 Waverly City Council vote calling for wearing of masks in municipal offices. Matthew Schneider voted against this modest, important measure helping our community to stay healthy.
Mr. Schneider made his political reputation in Waverly by suggesting that the three-lane road would devastate our economy. He was wrong about that. He is wrong now when he opposes community action to stop the COVID-19 from killing us.
Like infrastructure improvements, measures to contain and reduce the spread of COVID-19 are necessary to sustain our economy and to keep us healthy and alive. Let us all do everything possible and reasonable to stop this virus.
We need strong, unified action for use of masks, washing hands, cleaning common surfaces, contact tracing and reduction of group meetings and events.