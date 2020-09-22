Iowa Nice. It is a term I’ve heard all my life, and likely you have, too. While it’s hard to define, it is easy to see in action. A farmer is struggling with his health and the neighbors come together to harvest his crops. The young mother gets a flat tire on the side of the road, and a kind stranger stops to help. The new neighbor moves in next door and is welcomed with a hot dish, a plate of Scotcharoos and an invitation to a potluck. It’s all those random acts of kindness that say, “I see you, and you are welcome here.”
I used to think everyone in our community was the recipient of Iowa Nice. I was taught, “Do unto others as you would have done unto you.” Aside from the occasional taunting by my brothers growing up, everyone was kind to me. My teachers and coaches treated me with respect, my friendships were strong, and strangers were kind. It wasn’t until I left home and formed new, diverse relationships, that I realized not everyone experiences Iowa Nice in equal measure.
I remember one time when I went out to eat with a person of a different race. The restaurant was semi-busy, and we wanted to know whether we could get a table. While I waited in the car, my friend went inside to see if we could be seated immediately. My friend was told that no tables were available. My friend returned to the car and reported that we could not be seated. I thought that was odd because the parking lot was only partially filled. I went inside myself and was told my party could be seated immediately. I am white; my friend is not.
When I shop in stores by myself, I am treated with respect. When my diverse friends are with me, we are often ignored. If we go into a store but go to different sections, they tell me they are followed around the store and kept under a watchful eye. I am simply asked if I’m doing ok.
I can feel confident that if I walk down the street, no one will yell a racial slur at me. My intelligence will not be questioned because of my skin tone or accent. I can walk into virtually any space in our community and not feel out of place. My diverse friends do not feel the same way.
Most people are not intentionally discriminatory. We are bombarded with thousands of pieces of information every day, and sometimes we must rely on preconceived ideas to help us navigate the world. But we also must recognize that we may hold dangerous stereotypes that we aren’t even aware of. It’s important to ask ourselves if what we are thinking about a person is fair and true. Are we attributing one person’s behavior to an entire class of people? Are we seeing the person as they really are, or are we relying on false stereotype to tell us who they are?
I challenge each of us to refocus on what Iowa Nice really means. Our world has changed, and we can no longer allow ourselves to be “nice” only to people who look like us, sound like us, or believe what we do. Is it possible that we can actually “Embrace Thy Neighbor” and send a clear message that regardless of our neighbor’s identity, they are valued and welcomed here? I truly believe our community is capable of becoming a kinder and more welcoming space for all of us.