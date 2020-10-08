We all have a choice to make in the upcoming election. Here are just a few to consider:
You know the old saying, the best predictor of the future, is the past. Sandy Salmon is running for re-election in Iowa House District 63. Sandy is predictive. Just look at her past. Sandy tells you her position on issues and then votes to back up those positions. Take a short walk with me.
Sandy has voted for a balanced budget for Iowa spending. Why is this important? Look at the states that are run by liberals who are not good stewards of their state’s funds. These are the states that are asking for bail out money because they continually overspend. This has resulted in Congress holding up your COVID-19 relief money.
Speaking of the states that are run by the Democrat Party. Those same states are the ones that are experiencing a high crime rate, in part because hate groups are forcibly silencing those who don’t speak their narrative. Watch out! This is a direct violation of your right to “free speech.” Sandy condemns racism but supports our Constitutional Right to free speech. She believes that law and order is the only way for all Iowans to be truly free.
Lastly, if there is one thing COVID-19 has shown us, it is that our religious rights are being chipped away. Whatever your religious affiliation, or lack thereof, imagine a world where you are not free to make your own choice about your god. Where government dictates whether or not you may “gather together.” It looks much like nations we have been at war with. Sandy strongly stands up for our Constitutional Right for religious liberties.
Now more than ever, we see that State government is as important as Federal. We have a choice to make in November. Roll the dice with Iowa’s future? Or vote with a ‘predictive past record?’ Sandy Salmon is predictive. Look up her voting record from the past and rest, knowing she will have our backs in the future. Vote to re-elect Sandy Salmon.