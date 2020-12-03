President Franklin Roosevelt flew to the Casablanca Conference in 1943 aboard a commercial clipper ship. He was the first president to fly while in office, and there then began growing concern about our commander-in-chief having to rely on our airlines to support his special needs.
It was then that Army Air Corps officials worked with the Douglas Aircraft Company and developed a very special DC-4 type craft equipped to take care of his very special requirements. It’s design included an elevator for special loading for him and his wheelchair.
This aircraft was not known as “Air Force One,” but rather, it was nicknamed the “Sacred Cow” and was the first military aircraft to fly our president when it took him to the Yalta Conference in 1945.
The president used that airplane only once before his death in April 1945, but the “Cow” remained on presidential duty for two years into the Truman administration. Later, she was assigned to other transport duties including the Special Air Mission squadron to which I was assigned for four years in Germany.
It really stood out, because it was the only aircraft in the unit that was not painted – it had just a neat, bright polished aluminum finish. The “Cow” was retired in 1961, and you can see her in the Air Force Museum at Wright Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio.
The “Cow” shares the museum with what one might call the second “Air Force One,” a beauty from Lockheed. It’s a VC121 Constellation that was nicknamed “Columbine III” by President Eisenhower’s wife in 1954. This airplane, a “Super Connie” served Ike until 1961, when he left office. This bird remained in service transporting government officials and other dignitaries until it was retired to the museum in 1966.
The “Columbine” and that very special VC-54 share space at the museum with what was always called “SAM 2000” unless the president was aboard, when it was then called “Air Force One.” President Kennedy did not name that aircraft, but rather, the Air Force and the news media popularized the “Air Force One” call sign.
This is a beautiful Boeing VC-137 (707), and it served eight presidents over three decades. It is a striking blue and white with gold lettering and with the American flag on the tail.
Many of us know a good bit about her fame, to include that flight back from Dallas when Lyndon Johnson was sworn in as our new president. This airplane served 36 years and flew 13,000 hours, first, of course, as primary presidential “One” in 1962 until 1972, when she was replaced by a nearly identical VC-137 (SAM 27000). She then flew as back-up until she retired to the museum in 1998.
Many of us have seen “27000” as she first flew our presidents and, since 1990, as back-up for the present presidential ship, which is a Boeing VC-25 (747-2008). These are all very special airplanes, with a very special and demanding call-to-duty.
The museum at Wright Patterson is the largest air museum in the world, and perhaps you can visit it sometime. Then, if you can, determine which one of those three we should properly call “One.”