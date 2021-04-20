In 1970, Bernard Sadaw in Puerto Rico strapped rollers on a suitcase; in 1972, he got a patent and suitcases with rollers went on the market.
It took thousands of years to go from the invention of wheels to wheels on luggage. So it goes. Sometimes, it takes forever for simple or any solutions. Can we have some “wheels” for other persistent, pernicious problems?
How about plastics and recycling? Plastic, a petroleum product, does not compost. Only about 9% of plastics get recycled. Some cities and countries (like Morocco) have banned plastic bags. More cities could impose a 5 cent per bag fee. This use fee would nudge customers to bring their own bags. Would HyVee, Fareway and other retail conglomerates oppose such actions? Would the Iowa legislature pass a law forbidding cities from establishing such a tax?
Since China stopped recycling our plastic waste, more goes into landfills, ditches and waterways. Could the Iowa Legislature, Economic Development Authority and the Department of Natural Resources take $10 million from the $700 million budget reserve to set up a prize for an effective plastic recycling process, with the first processing plant to be built in Iowa. The plant could be built in Waterloo, providing a technological and economic boost to this impacted city. Maybe this is not as financially rewarding to legislators as restricting voters and relaxing gun registration.
Single-use plastic and expanded polystyrene (Styrofoam) food containers, forks, spoons, knives, straws, cups and plates are not accepted in most recycling programs. They go to landfills, highways, waterways and green spaces. These uses can be fulfilled by paper products made from renewable resources and capable of being recycled. How can we reduce the use of single use plastics until recycling is feasible?
Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District is building two new primary schools in Waverly and expanding Shell Rock Elementary. The plan replaces two primary schools in Waverly used 3/4s of the year with two slightly larger schools used 3/4s of the year. Did the school administration and school board assess the alternatives of continuing to use virtual education and postponing new construction or building only one new building in Waverly? Existing schools could be used for classes year-around, rather than three-quarters of the year.
Can we make it easy for everyone to vote? In 2020, Donald Trump lost the election with more votes than any other sitting president in history; he lost to President Biden. It was a record-breaking turnout. Isn’t this what a democracy is supposed to be, everybody voting? So, why are Republicans rushing to restrict voting? Let’s cancel Columbus Day and create a National Democracy Day, when everybody could vote. Let’s make online voting as simple and as secure as ordering maple syrup from Amazon. There are promising online voting starts in Oregon, West Virginia, Delaware and New Jersey. (Let’s not use the 2020 Iowa Democratic Caucus software.)
What about national holidays celebrating religious or cultural celebrations? The first amendment to the constitution provides “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof … .” America’s diverse spiritual community includes Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Jews, agnostics, atheists and more. Laws and workplace practices designate several Christian holidays. There are now eleven national holidays. We could retain four to six, making one the National Democracy Day. We could give all people the other three to five paid days off so they are free to celebrate their beliefs as they choose.
To own and drive a car, we have to pass tests, get insured and have a license that must be renewed periodically. Cars must have a license plate. We pay property taxes for cars and taxes on gas for roads. Mandatory insurance reduces the risks of driving. This is a good and simple system. How about a similar system of licenses and insurance for guns?
Challenging problems need solutions. Sometimes, it is as simple as putting wheels on suitcases.