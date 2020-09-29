I think it’s important to acknowledge there is a lot of mistrust and dissatisfaction with our response to the concerns that have been raised about both equity and sportsmanship. From my perspective, this comes from several different places:
1. There is no satisfaction to be found here right now.
2. We couldn’t be transparent about our findings or actions related to the investigation into the baseball incident this summer.
3. Because we have to do this work the right way, we have to go slowly.
1. There have been several incidents in our community in recent months that have jarred us out of our collective complacency. Perhaps the only silver lining here is we can no longer say, “Racism doesn’t happen here.” It undeniably does. And it is only in that acknowledgement that we can even start the journey. Our knee-jerk reaction as leaders is to want to go into “PR Mode” and try to make it all go away by managing public opinion.
Unfortunately, we have to be willing to sit in the discomfort and dissatisfaction of our reality and resist the urge to tidy it up, unless we want to lose the opportunity for real growth. The only productive way to the other side is right through the hardest, ugliest, most uncomfortable stuff. And that’s where we are right now.
2. It is difficult – perhaps impossible – to expect trust when we can’t be transparent. State and federal laws require us to keep students’ records confidential. FERPA’s broad definition of student records not only includes information that directly identifies a student but also information that could lead a person in the community to identify a student. Because of this, investigation findings and actions are considered confidential student records and may not be shared. We have acted and will continue to act within our legal and moral obligation to protect the privacy of minors – at both schools. There are no quick gains with trust; it will have to be regained slowly, over time – through deliberate and purposeful action.
3. The work in front of us is hard work, it’s ugly work and it’s slow work if we’re doing it right. In my mind, the wrong way to do this would have been swift, immediate, inevitably short-sighted actions focused more on managing public opinion than on digging deep to understand the root of the problems we face. Bringing in a guest speaker or requiring everyone to take a diversity training at the beginning of the year would have perhaps had a nice public look, but it would bring with it a risk I’m simply not willing to take – and that’s treating this like a box that we check off to be able to say that we’ve done it. This is work that happens in hearts, minds, and values systems. It’s not box-checking work. There are boxes to check, but they need to be contextualized within “the work.”
Right now, I see “the work” in three phases, which are already underway:
1. The easiest work occurred over the course of the last school year and into the summer. We have to make sure our policies and practices related to reporting and investigating claims that fall under Section 504 and Title IX are clear and tight. During the 19-20 school year we undertook a major effort to review and update our policies and practices and invested in training for both Abby Meester and me that, coincidentally, proved timely. Because of this, I can say with confidence that we not only fulfilled our legal and ethical duties to investigate, but that our process was rooted in a sincere effort to find the truth – no matter what it would be. Our investigation resulted in a report that not only details the facts of the specific incident under investigation, but also broader findings related to sportsmanship and equity. This report allowed us to take specific immediate actions and set the stage for the ongoing work our district needs to do.
2. We have work to do related to sportsmanship in general. I am grateful for and incredibly proud of the way our student leaders have already stepped up to take the lead on this. They have taken responsibility for making our student section a core piece of an environment defined by mutual respect. To do this, they have:
• Committed to make pre-game sportsmanship pledges
• Shared their social media accounts with administrators from other school districts to hold them accountable for what they post and promote
• Provided names and contact information to administrators from other school districts to report concerns or ask questions
• Specifically extended an invitation to student leaders from Charles City to meet with the goals of getting to know each other, sharing the struggles both groups of students have experienced with sportsmanship, expressing the concerns they both face with upcoming games, and finding hope and solidarity for the future
3. We have equity work to do. We will check some boxes along the way – for instance, we required all of our employees to take an online training related to identifying and reporting incidents of discrimination at the beginning of the year – but we will also lean into the harder work that yields a greater return.
• We had a large number of teachers participate in an online ally training organized by Embrace in August. A result of this was a clear request from teachers to have access to more diverse texts in both their classroom and building libraries. We are in the process of doing this because both representation and exposure matter.
• We have passionate teachers leading hard, but necessary conversations through a group called Building Anti-racist White Educators (BARWE). The work of this group is also guided by Glenn Singleton and Curtis Linton’s Courageous Conversations about Race.
• A group of passionate student leaders created a new student group called Students Creating Unity, which is dedicated to celebrating diversity and fighting against racism. Their first meeting is this Wednesday, and I am looking forward to supporting their work.
• Our administrative team is engaging in an equity audit that addresses school policies, school organization, school climate, staffing, assessment, professional learning, standards and curriculum, tracking and grouping, student leadership, classroom environment, instructional strategies, and interventions. This will help us identify specific goal areas and actions that will increase the likelihood that all students and staff feel safe, supported, and celebrated in our district.
We want our work to be targeted, purposeful, and impactful. Like all work worth doing, it will be slower than we want it to be, it will be harder than we want it to be, and in the end it will be worth it.