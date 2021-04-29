My name is J.D. Francis, and I’ve been told I’ve done way wrong.
I was asked at a recent County rezoning application meeting I applied for, just who do I think I am? After the unanimous rejection I received, I went home and began to study that question as I journeyed deep within my own self.
After God allowed me to survive – and somewhat normally – a horrendous auto accident as a teen, I’ve always felt I’ve invested the remaining “sand” in my life wisely. Believing that even if we live to be 100 years old, our time on this earth is only precious moments. I’ve tried to pack in as much life as I can before the trumpets play and my curtain descends.
Hmm, who do I think I am? Well, I’m a son, a brother, a father, an uncle and a caring citizen of Waverly, as well as Bremer County. I work my job painting, and collect my pay like any other person, as I strive to spend each grain of sand in the typical interest of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
I enjoy restoring old, antique cars of which I have done and sold dozens of. I enjoy writing and try to stay ahead of two columns in the Waverly newspaper. Though my writing skills are not professional by any means, I try to take any reader that accepts the ride, distance from their individual workday luggage, if only for a moment. I especially focus on the elderly that long for the evening paper, that I might take them back down the trail of yesterday for that last slow dance through time. I am that person.
Maybe I’ll pick one person in any given month and feature them in a “Cattin’ Main” column, that they can show their antique or muscle car history. Facebook would light up with a lot of proud fathers on those old cars. Many times over the years, you might read a dedication story I have written on behalf of a local loved-one who has passed away. I write love songs and poems because I believe love still beats in the warm, soft hearts of those with calloused hands. I remember publishing a book of entries and giving its total proceeds to the sixth grade students to buy new instruments when they were all lost in the flood of 2008. I’ve had dogs and cats, or likely, they’ve had me. I’ve always been kind to animals. I’ve never passed up someone in need.
I’ve developed a few different subdivisions in the extra time I’ve been afforded. I’ve done so, knowing they’ll become a family’s personal, private space to call home here on this earth. Children will grow with silver memories of their daily lives to one day share at the kitchen table with their children. A three-bedroom house becomes a home of cherished memories and life events in my subdivisions. From sleepovers to birthday parties, to sad, quiet moments in their very own bedrooms. From playing catch in the backyard with their dads, to flag football with the neighbors. From playing with Barbie dolls, to dancing in the full-length mirrors to the latest hit song on the radio. It was I who made that space possible.
After a unanimous rejection decision on a recent County rezoning application of my field, I was asked just who do I think I am, wanting to rezone my land? Well, I guess I’m someone who wants to build houses to build homes. I’m on the side of jobs, growth, family and memories.
Though it may be hard to understand, that is who I am.