Editor’s note: The following statement was placed into the record during a public zoning hearing for 28 acres of farmland north of Waverly to allow for a residential development, which was held Monday in the Bremer County Courthouse.
Taking the following issues and rationales into consideration, I oppose this effort to rezone good Bremer County, Iowa, farmland into a rural housing development and encourage the supervisors to oppose tialso and just say no to this petition.
Concerns:
1) Preserving farmland for cropfarming and natural preserves: Currently, farm cropland is in high demand by farmers, young individuals and families who desire to start farming or add to their farming enterprise by purchase or rent. This is substantiated by the many companies that are advertising to sell or manage a farmland owner’s properties as they have buyers and renters interested in farming cropland or having hunting areas. This rezoning project serious jeopardizes these interests. Iowa legislators pride themselves on agriculture. The majority of the state’s economy is driven by agriculture.
2) Drainage, runoff and erosion from developments: Placing this many housing units in relatively close proximity to each other can only increase runoff problems for the immediate area surrounding such a development, because of rooftops, hard-surfaced driveways and roads that do not allow rainfall to permeate into the covered topsoil areas.
3) Housing shortages: It has been stated by the prospective developer that there is a housing shortage in the area. This is only partially true. The shortage is in the area of lower-cost affordable housing; houses that would be built in a housing development such as this would not be meeting this specific need as they need to have a private well and septic system, both of which drastically add to the costs for the prospective home buyer.
4) Geological structure of the earth below the topsoil: The land that surrounds the watershed areas on both sides of the Cedar River and other rivers and streams in Iowa are glacial alluvial plains that were deposited as the glaciers melted and moved over the Iowa landscape, leaving the deposits that formed the basis of Iowa’s rich farmlands, but also created the subterranean geological structures under this property — making them potential health hazards if infringed upon by penetration by wells and septic systems.
5) Preserving the environment: The extreme weather events that Iowa and other areas on the earth are experiencing within shorter time spans and irregular intervals create concerns by scientists and other concerned world citizens — who acknowledge that large amounts of previously stored carbon deposits that are being used, plus reduction of plant life on the planet Earth that takes the carbon back out of the atmosphere; squestering and putting it back into organic compounds/materials that are created by living, growing plant life. Rooftops and roads negatively impact these remedial efforts two-fold. I also have a religious stance. We all have to be good stewards of all of God’s creation.
Suggestions: Require developers to have Iowa state-certified rural water system distribution to the lots and a common waste management system that are equal to that required by incorporated towns and cities that is monitored and controlled.