When I was in my teens in the 1950s, my family lived on Seventh Avenue Southeast, south of the green bridge, which in those days was painted silver-grey.
After I got my driver’s license, I drove that bridge nearly every day. It was two-lane then and whenever I met an oncoming car, I just closed my eyes and hoped for the best. I could easily become sentimental about that old bridge, but I’m not. The City Council did the right thing by turning down the million dollars, but we still need a bridge for car traffic, just not a seven million dollar bridge.
The drawing of Waverly that hangs in Mr. Englebrecht’s law office dated 1868 shows a bridge across the river on Washington Street, now Third Street Southeast, It could be argued that we need a bridge there because there has always been one. But, if there had never been a bridge there, would we be talking about building one now? Probably not. It’s been argued that the bridge is what determined the future expansion of the city, but it really didn’t. Only a small part of Waverly lies south of the bridge. It was the Bremer Avenue bridge that determined the direction of Waverly’s growth.
I don’t know why there was a bridge there in 1868, but I do know why it was important in the 1950s. It was the bridge many people took to get to the City Dump and it bore a lot of traffic. With the dump gone, it now serves a small neighborhood.
Nevertheless, we need a car bridge on Third Street Southeast for public safety when the Bremer Avenue bridge is closed. Both the hospital and the fire station are west of the river. Saving minutes saves lives. Need I say more?
After I left home, my parents continued to live out their lives on Seventh Avenue. Memories get fuzzy, but I recall a flood or two when their home became situated on an island. The river went over the bridge and they had to be rescued by boat. What if there had been a medical emergency? What if their home had caught fire? There will be more floods and even worse ones because of climate change.
Replace the Green Bridge with a raised one lane car and pedestrian bridge. Build a concrete bridge and cover it with a facade of stones that gives the appearance of a bridge that could have been there in 1868. Raise money to help pay for the bridge by “selling” stones to people to write their names on the backs prior to cementing them to the bridge, price based on size of stone. Call it “the old stone bridge” and everyone in town can have a chance to own a piece of it. Hold a fund raising event at Brookwood Park for the purpose. Conduct a separate fund raising effort to which I’m willing to make a significant contribution. If someone wants to pop a million dollars or more for the bridge, put their name on a huge boulder by the bridge entrance. “Old Stone Bridge” would add aesthetic appeal to the Brookwood Park area which is already one of the most beautiful parts of town.
Everyone laughs at my suggestion to make the new bridge a toll bridge, but I’m serious. No, neither I nor my senior citizen friends are interested in volunteering to collect tolls and operate a gate. Install gates like the kind in parking ramps that take credit cards. Charge a modest fifty cent toll. It will still save people time and gas money than if they take the long way around to get downtown. Maybe some businesses will give a credit on purchases over a certain amount for using the toll bridge. The folks who really want the bridge will use it and will help pay for it. I’ll take it to get to the dog park. But get it done before the Bremer Avenue bridge is closed and the new bridge will pay for itself in no time.
I can’t guarantee that a bridge on Third Street will make a significant difference for downtown, but I do believe a bridge should be constructed before the Bremer Avenue bridge is closed to demonstrate to our downtown businesses that we really care about them.