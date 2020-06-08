As the Go-Hawks softball team starts its season Monday and the baseball team begins its slate Tuesday, Waverly-Shell Rock Athletic Director Dave Litterer has sent a letter to the school’s supporters and families to spell out the guidelines for the shortened summer season.
After being delayed by about a month due to the COVID-19 state medical emergency, Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed schools to restart interscholastic activities with practices beginning on June 1 and games on June 15. However, several guidelines are needed to be followed to keep the novel coronavirus from spreading.
“Iowa is the first state in the country to resume interscholastic high school sports this summer,” Litterer said in the letter released Saturday. “We will be fortunate enough to be the first competitive team sports to play in any high school, college and professional associations nationwide.
“The entire country will be watching Iowa starting on June 15. Therefore, it is imperative that we successfully navigate competitive team sports during the pandemic. If we are not successful, it could mean we miss out on fall and/or winter sports later this year.”
Other schools in the area will be following similar guidelines, which have been required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Bremer County Health Department. When attending games at either the W-SR diamonds or the newly renamed Harms Stadium at Hertel Field — or anywhere else — fans are required to do the following:
If anyone has symptoms of COVID-19 — which include fever of over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, a persistent, dry cough, chills and loss of taste or smell — or have been around someone within the last 14 days who has been infects, they cannot attend.
Spectators are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer.
There will be no concessions available, per the governor’s order. However, fans can bring in their own food that are school appropriate, but they cannot be shared. Athletes would need to bring their own, and meals and snacks are for a single household.
There will be limited seating in the grandstands. Fans are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and spread out along the boundaries of the diamonds. Plus, there must be at least 6 feet between each family unit.
Restrooms will be available at each site, and masks are not required due to the games being outside.
W-SR will not be requiring admissions, but officials will be taking free-will donations to help the school cover the costs of putting on the game, including the paying of umpires. The suggested donation is $5.
“Regardless of the requirements, we ask that you remain respectful and compliant when you visit all fields and school facilities for events,” Litterer wrote. “The public health officials, school administrators and coaches who have developed these strategies are doing their best and working hard to create a safe and healthy environment for all. Spectators not following social distancing and/or behavioral expectations will be asked to leave the contest.
“This summer will be unlike any other sports season and we should be thankful that our student athletes get an opportunity to do something that they truly enjoy.”