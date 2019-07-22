Erin Swancutt is counting her blessings.
So are her parents, Sue and Steve.
Since Saturday, they’ve all had time to process what had happened to Erin when a gust blew through town, shortly after noon, splitting the trees behind her house and slamming them on the front lawn.
They’ve had time to reflect on what turned out to be a manageable emergency and a broken arm. (Watch Erin tell her story on the paper’s website or Facebook page).
On Monday morning, Erin, who is a work-based learning coordinator for Hawkeye Community College, was back home and in the company of her parents.
With her right arm now fixed after surgery, with a plate and screws, the 2003 Wartburg graduate will have to reroute her plans to join friends on Tuesday for a couple of days of bike riding and bonding at this year’s RAGBRAI.
Erin, who lives on Third Street NE, was mowing the lawn on Saturday when the gust tore through town.
Elsewhere in Waverly, the gust downed trees in various areas of town, including in Kohlmann Park. Utility poles fell along Second Avenue NE, where Waverly Utilities and city crews started work immediately as police secured the parameter.
Recalling the brief moment before the storm, Erin says she wanted to finish mowing before it started to rain.
That’s when the gust hit.
It axed down the trees, with an almost surgical precision, a relatively small branch hitting her right hand, and the rest of the big branches tumbling down with a thud nearby.
Before she knew it, Erin was on the ground. Had she been standing just a few steps closer to her neighbors’ house, she would have unlikely survived to tell the story.
“I looked at my wrist and knew it was clearly broken,” she said.
Thinking on her feet and blocking the pain — survival adrenaline was pumping in her veins — she called 911 and texted her neighbors who came to help.
The worst was over and Erin was taken to the hospital.
“God was watching over her,” her mom told Waverly Newspapers on Monday morning.
Erin praised her community and first responders for their timely help.
“It’s a great neighborhood with great and helpful people,” she said.