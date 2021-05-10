Gwendolyn “Gwen” L. (Laird) Muehling, 92, of Denver, formerly of Waverly, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Willow Winds Assisted Living in Denver. Gwen had spent the last three years at Willow Winds and greatly enjoyed her time there and the people she met.
Gwen was born Feb. 28, 1929, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of James and Alice (Long) Laird. She graduated from West High School in Waterloo in 1947. On April 24, 1949, she was united in marriage to Leroy L. Muehling at the Falls Avenue Wesleyan Methodist Church in Waterloo. The couple lived their entire working lives in Waverly. Gwen served as a waitress and hostess at Carver’s Restaurant for 12 years and was a loving mother caring for her family.
Gwen is survived by five children; Becky (Billy) Caraway, of Greeneville, Tennessee, Debb (Chuck) Kaiser, of Vinton, Bonnie (Gary) Bellinger, of Plainfield, Ronn (Edna) Muehling, of Waverly, and Steve (Cindy) Muehling, of Plainfield, 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Leroy and two sisters, Carolyn (Del) Miller and Lorraine (Harold) Cox.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield, rural Denver with Pastor Katie Rodriguez officiating. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will be held at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to American Heart Association, Cedar Valley Hospice or St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
