The 4-H/FFA Market Beef Weigh-In will be held from 7-9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Waverly Sales Barn. Market Beef weighed will then be eligible to participate in the 2020 Bremer County Fair, State Fair, and Ak-Sar-Ben.
What do you think?
Does the public have the right to know who wrote NYT op-ed on President Trump?
The New York Times on Wednesday, Sept. 5, printed an op-ed from an anonymous writer who claims to be a senior official in the Donald Trump administration saying, in part, that the president is not fit to hold his current job.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Waverly, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 64%
- Feels Like: 36°
- Heat Index: 43°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 36°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:22:45 AM
- Sunset: 04:36:26 PM
- Dew Point: 32°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Abundant sunshine. High 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: W @ 11mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 11mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 13mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 14mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 13mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 14
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Champions Ridge site best for fair, softball
- Homegrown and headquartered in Waverly
- No. 8 W-SR girls drop season opener to No. 13 Mason City
- Conservation board should stop exploiting county parks
- HERE'S THE GOOD NEWS: In pursuit of passion
- Waverly Utilities holding rates steady
- Waverly City Council prepares for budget discussions
- You can ask
- Iowa faces low supply of propane
- Iowa Intermodal Terminal provides Midwest hub for global shippers
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.