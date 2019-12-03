Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The 4-H/FFA Market Beef Weigh-In will be held from 7-9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Waverly Sales Barn. Market Beef weighed will then be eligible to participate in the 2020 Bremer County Fair, State Fair, and Ak-Sar-Ben.

