Bela Hafermann, an LPN at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, was awarded a scholarship from the Diercks Memorial Healthcare Scholarship Fund. He is working toward being an RN at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.
Hafermann was recognized for his hard work and dedication with this scholarship. He is pictured with Angie Mohn, RN & MDS coordinator; Jess Adelmund, RN skilled coordinator; and administrator Veronica Shea.
The scholarship endowment in the Bartels Memorial Foundation was established in 1992 by Dan Diercks in honor of his parents, W.H. “Shorty” and Elda Diercks. They were longtime Waverly residents, who resided at Bartels before their deaths. Dan recently passed away in Santa Rosa, California, but his legacy and his parents’ legacy lives on through his generous donations and establishment of this endowment.
Dan always expressed his gratitude to the staff at Bartels for the care and love provided to his parents. The endowment was his way of giving back and provides scholarships and loan assistance to Bartels staff who are pursuing healthcare careers.