McCrae Hagarty's first official outing as a Go-Hawk was a bad one.
In the Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team's first dual of the season way back on Dec. 5 against West Delaware, the freshman was pinned by Jared Voss at 170.
The loss fit within a bleak season opener for W-SR, which lost the dual 42-27.
While no one was happy with that outing, it was particularly formative for Hagarty, who for the first time quickly realized what kind of team he was a part of.
After the loss, his teammates immediately comforted him and propped him up. They told him it was all good, that the team didn't lose because of him.
Hagarty moved to Waverly from Charles City shortly before his first high school year, and it didn't take long to to understand the family atmosphere that permeates through athletes and coaches at W-SR.
"I was mad," Hagarty says, "but my teammates just tried to pick me up the whole time. Ever since I moved here, I’ve been treated like family."
He was reminded of that again Saturday afternoon.
Hagarty capped his freshman season with a fourth-place finish in the 170-pound bracket in the IHSAA Class 3A state wrestling championships inside the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
After losing in Friday's semifinals, the freshman impressively bounced back by winning in the consolation semifinals and had a chance to get third place in the bracket's final.
While fourth is certainly nothing to sneeze at, Hagarty wasn't happy.
"I really wanted to be on top of the podium," he said. "This year, I couldn’t get it. I’m kind of mad, but there’s stuff I can work on to get me on the top next year.
Senior Carter Proffitt is going through the same feelings.
Just like Hagarty, Proffitt fell in Friday's semifinals, albeit in the 160-pound bracket, but bounced back in the consolation bracket and had a shot at third.
Only, it's a little more painful for Proffit, a senior who just competed in his last match in the W-SR black-and-gold.
"I mean, it’s not what I wanted," Proffitt said. "Obviously, I wanted a state championship. I couldn’t get that. I tried to get the next best thing which was third, and I didn’t get that."
But after the bitter emotions that come directly after a loss subside, Hagarty and Proffitt can look back at the silver linings and acknowledge they still had considerable success.
First and foremost, their finishes in the bloodround were what clinched the Class 3A state title for Waverly-Shell Rock, the school's second straight.
Hagarty established himself as one of the best young wrestlers in the state, and Proffitt outwrestled his seeding — the senior entered the tournament as a seven-seed but finished fourth.
Proffitt in particular was sick after losing Friday night. The thought of never winning an individual state title and never competing on the final state bounced around in his head and wouldn't leave.
"That was a tough loss," Proffitt said. "I’ll never get a shot to get a state title again. This was my last ride."
But when talking about his senior year, it didn't take long for Proffitt to turn to the positives, because there have been so many.
"But I have the best coaches in the world. What stuck with me today is (Eric) Whitcome said Dan Gable would always recruit guys who got third, because those are the guys who have the biggest hearts. So that was in my head. I didn’t get third but I made it to that match."
Now, both get to soak in their new state championship before watching the five W-SR state finalists wrestle Saturday night.