Celebrating their 20th year, Hairball, an 80s cover band, will take over the Iowa State Fair Grandstand in their biggest show yet on the first Friday of the Fair, August 14, at 8:00 p.m. A Fair favorite since the early 2000s, Hairball is excited to ramp up the lights, music and fireworks for a one-of-a-kind Grandstand show.
Having worked and performed with the best 80s bands, Hairball is known for their spot on covers of rock legends like KISS, Van Halen, Journey, Motley Crue, Bon Jovi, Poison, Guns and Roses and Queen. You can’t miss this 20-year celebration that is described by the band as, “100% full-on, no-holds-barred, exciting, chaotic, fiery party that you have to experience to believe.”
Tickets are free for general admission, with an option to purchase pit standing and premium seating tickets for $20.
2020 Iowa State Fair Coors Light Grandstand Concert Series — Kum & Go Stage tickets are already on sale for the following: Bethel Music with special guest Vertical Worship (Aug. 13), Keith Urban with special guest Russell Dickerson (Aug. 15), KIDZ BOP Live World Tour 2020 (Aug. 20) and Chris Stapleton (Aug. 21). Stay tuned for more announcements.