Trick or treating 2019

Waverly:

•Jack O’ Lantern Night: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-7:30 p.m. downtown Waverly

•KWAY Treat Street: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m. The Center Hall

•Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community trick-or-treat: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6-7 p.m

•Citywide trick-or-treating: Thursday, Oct. 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Janesville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Shell Rock: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Denver: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Tripoli: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Plainfield: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Frederika: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sumner: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Clarksville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Nashua: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

