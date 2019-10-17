Trick or treating 2019
Waverly:
•Jack O’ Lantern Night: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-7:30 p.m. downtown Waverly
•KWAY Treat Street: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m. The Center Hall
•Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community trick-or-treat: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6-7 p.m
•Citywide trick-or-treating: Thursday, Oct. 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Janesville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Shell Rock: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Denver: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Tripoli: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Plainfield: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Frederika: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Sumner: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Clarksville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Nashua: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.