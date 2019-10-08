On October 29, Bremer County Conservation will host its annual Halloween Hike at Ingawanis Woodland.
This is a fun evening in the woods. You will follow a luminary-lit trail where you will be greeted by a badger, bald-faced hornet, red squirrel, bluejay and a red-winged blackbird. These animals will share why they might seem angry to others.
The times are 6, 6:15, 6:30 and 6:45 p.m.. There is a limit of 25 people per hike since parts of the trail are narrow.
Ingawanis Woodland is located at 2588 Hawthorne Ave. (Janesville) and is off of County Road C-50 between Janesville and Denver. Cookies and cocoa will be served in Eagle Lodge following the hikes.
There is a suggested $3 donation per person but we realize that this may not be possible for every family. We gladly accepted and appreciate any donation you can give. All proceeds go to towards the Environmental Education program.
You must reserve a spot by sending an email to naturalist@co.bremer.ia.us or by calling Heather Gamm at 319-231-9640.