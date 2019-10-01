The Butler County Conservation Board and Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center are sponsoring their 18th annual Halloween Hike at Heery Woods Nature Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
This year’s theme is “Angry Birds and Other Furious Fauna” and this year, some of Iowa’s crabbiest critters including a Blue Jay, Badger, Jack Squirrel, Red-winged Black Bird, and Bald-faced Hornet will help you learn whether they are really angry or if it’s just our human perception of them.
With overwhelming response for our Halloween Hikes we have added a fifth time to our hikes this year. Hikes leave the Heery Woods Lodge at 6, 6:15, 6:30, 6:45, and 7 p.m. with each hike lasting approximately 40 minutes. We ask that hike participants arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled hike time so that hikes can stay on time. Each hike is limited to 30 participants. Refreshments of cookies, hot cocoa, and coffee will be served in the lodge after each hike.
Halloween hikes at Heery Woods Nature Center are meant to be a non-scary alternative that is fun for the whole family. Pre-registration for the hikes is recommended and will guarantee a hike time, non-registered participants will be placed in the first available hike but are not guaranteed a spot. Children may wear costumes but must be accompanied by an adult. Cost for the hike is a free, but donations are encouraged. For more information or to register, contact Heery Woods Nature Center at (319) 278-1130.