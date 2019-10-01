In cooperation with Waverly Newspapers, the Waverly Area Partnership for Healthy Living (WAPHL), will present an article on health each month.
Fall colors, cinnamon scents and big smiles are in the air! With Halloween just around the corner, it’s important to not lose sight of the health and safety of our families.
According to the National Safety Council, children are twice as likely to be hit by a car, and even killed, on Halloween compared to any other day of the year. Here are some precautions to take before sending your child into the streets hunting for sweets.
Clothing Safety: There are some is-shoes we’d like to ad-dress.
Have your child wear bright colors paired with reflective tape, flashlights or glow sticks. Check to make sure the shoes being worn with your child’s costume are comfortable and fit properly. This may help prevent blisters and help children avoid a fall in the street.
Other costume items, such as swords or masks, should not be sharp, nor obstruct the child’s vision.
Candy Safety: It’s a worthwhile commit-mint to take these sweet precautions.
Even though tampered treats are not that common, it is important for an adult to check each piece before it is eaten. Throw away anything that looks suspicious.
Carefully check the ingredients list, especially for kids with allergies. If ingredients aren’t stated, switch out the treat. Also note that fun-sized candies often have different ingredients than their full-sized counterparts. Due to this difference, brands that your child can usually eat safely may cause a reaction.
Road Safety: Let’s not wreck the fun by driving recklessly.
It is important for both parents and children to pay extra attention to the road on Halloween. Tell your child to stay in well-lit neighborhoods and to walk on sidewalks at all times. If there is no sidewalk, stay to the farthest left of the street possible. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing streets. Walk – don’t run.
Parents, remember to drive cautiously—especially through residential neighborhoods. Take extra care when pulling out of driveways or parking spaces. Safety first! If possible, do not let young or inexperienced drivers drive on Halloween night.
Stranger Safety: Say no to who you don’t know.
• Young children should always be with an adult. Have a meeting place set up in case the parent and child get separated.
• If children are older, make sure you tell them to stay in a group at all times.
• Discuss a time for children to be home and/or check in.
• Set a specific, safe route for your kids to take.
• Remind children it is never okay to go in a person’s home or car for a treat.
• Tell your kids to never cut through yards or alleys.
• Tell your kids to inform law enforcement of any suspicious activity.
Healthy Recipe of the Month
Three Bean BBQ Salad
Prep Time 10 Min; Cook Time 0: Serves 6-8
INGREDIENTS
• 1/2 cup sweet onion, diced
• 1/2 cup oil-free BBQ sauce
• 1 celery stock, diced
• 1 red bell pepper, diced
• 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
• 1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
• 1 (15-ounce) can white beans, drained and rinsed
• 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
DIRECTIONS:
• Mix onion, celery and red bell pepper and beans in a large bowl. Add BBQ sauce and Dijon mustard then toss to combine.