A Waverly resident who ran for council in 2019, is ready to offer his name again after the current office-holder is leaving town.
Mike Hangartner, 36, has filed papers for Ward 2, where he has lived with his family for five years now.
Kris Glaser, the councilman in this seat now, is moving to the Des Moines area, leaving two and a half years of his term to be filled. The council voted to hold a special election to resolve the vacancy.
Ward 2 has 1,459 registered voters as of Wednesday, a number which may fluctuate before June 1, said Susi LaRue, Deputy Commissioner of Elections for the county.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. on May 7 to file the paperwork, which consists of an affidavit of candidacy as well as a nominating petition with signatures of a minimum of 13 residents of the ward.
LaRue said the election will be held from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. on June 1, at the Community Center in City Hall, but absentee voting can start on May 12, or 20 days prior to the election date. In order to be counted, absentee votes must be in the office before 8 p.m. on election day, she added.
Hangartner’s enthusiasm for representing the ward has not faded despite his first unsuccessful run.
If anything, he has been focused even more because it made him pay closer attention to the workings of the council and think about what he could contribute were he to be sitting around the table, or on the Zoom calls, as has been the case for the past 14 months.
A 2009 graduate in chemistry from the University of Northern Iowa, Hangartner works at Cambrex in Charles City as operator.
What he told Waverly Newspapers in 2019 when he first ran for office, and what he reiterated on Wednesday, is that he does not have an agenda.
Asked what’s best for Waverly, in his opinion, he said he will learn on the job.
“These are discussions I need to have with all the council members if I am elected,” he said. “I am not going in with an agenda, I need to have conversations with city staff and the other council members.”
One subject that he believes deserves attention is the lane configuration of Bremer Avenue. The discussion, and later the conversion of the road from four to three lanes, done in 2018 at the recommendation of the DOT, generated heated arguments in chambers and on the street and briefly brought the town into the national spotlight.
“I am very much open to bringing back the road configuration to discussion,” Hangartner said. “I think it could be discussed again.”
He added that he is able to change his mind on issues and offered the Green Bridge saga as an example.
He said earlier he believed it should be a two-lane vehicular bridge, but later on, realized differently.
“Maybe a pedestrian bridge is not a bad idea, after all,” he said. “The more I thought about it, the more I realized this might be a very viable option. I am not saying I’m against a vehicle bridge on Third, just saying that I am very open to this budget-conscious option.”
“Regarding the rail trail bridge, I also intend to push discussion about how we maintain that as well since its structural integrity is now in question,” he said.
He noted that Waverly has won several awards related to walking and healthy habits, and having the Green Bridge be a pedestrian bridge would further that goal.
“It will unite the trail system even more and give that part of town access to Brookwood park and the trails,” he said.
Asked why he is running, he quipped:
“I am still interested in the job, nothing has changed there.”