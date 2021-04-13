WAVERLY – Hogan Hansen led the charge, and his teammates followed.
The Waverly-Shell Rock junior standout turned in a two-round score of 69 to place first individually, as W-SR took the team title at 313 at the 12th Go-Hawk Invitational on Saturday at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course.
Hansen finished the day with two birdies, including hole Nos. 11 and 13, and sank 15 pars. He had just one bogey. Including Hansen, seven Go-Hawks finished in the top 12, including five in the top 10.
“We managed to compete the entire day, despite the tough weather conditions and had some really good early-season scores,” W-SR head coach Chuck Steckelberg said. “Hogan played really well turning in an under-par round for the day. He is off to a great start to our season.”
Go-Hawks senior Derek Brandt placed fourth, while junior Gabe Holden tied for fifth, respectively. Brandt shot an 80 and birdied on the 11th green, while Holden posted an 11 and birdied on No. 4.
Junior Cole Hotz tied for seventh with an 83, while senior Abe Bixby tied for ninth with an 84. Freshman Jack Thorson and sophomore Tyler Gayer tied for 12th with scores of 86, respectively.
“I was particularly pleased to see Cole Hotz have a good day,” Steckelberg added. “He did exactly what we need from someone in the sixth spot in our lineup. He turned in a solid round in case we needed to use it.”
Crestwood took second in the team standings at 383, followed by Charles City (378) and Jesup (405).
BOYS GOLF
12th GO-HAWK INVITE
at Waverly Municipal Golf Course
Team Scores
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 313, 2. Crestwood 383, 3. Charles City 378, 4. Jesup 405, 5. New Hampton 346, 6. North Fayette Valley 353, 7. Vinton-Shellsburg 356, 8. Waverly-Shell Rock JV 353.
Top 12 individuals
1. Hansen, W-SR, 69; 2. Almquist, V-S, 71; 3. Schmitt, NFV, 79; 4. Brandt, W-SR, 80; t5. Holden, W-SR, White, Charles City, 81; t7. Hotz, W-SR, Bergan, Crestwood, 83; t9. Lamont, V-S, Bixby, W-SR, 84; 11. Glenn, New Hampton, 85; t12. Thorson, W-SR, Shawver, New Hampton, Robinson, New Hampton, Schott, NFV, Gayer, W-SR, 86.
Other W-SR results: Frazell, 18th, 90; Ramker, t19th, 91; Arthur, 21st, 92; Huts, t22nd, 93.
W-SR 157
CRESTWOOD 198
WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock knocked off Crestwood 157-198 to open the season Friday in Cresco.
Go-Hawks junior Hogan Hansen shot a 34 to earn the medal. Classmate Gabe Holden was second at 40, followed by senior Derek Brandt with a 41. Freshman Noah Frazell placed fourth with a 42, while classmate Jack Thorson was fifth at 43.