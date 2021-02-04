WAVERLY – A constant thorn in Waverly-Shell Rock’s side this season, especially during its recent six-game losing streak, was its ability to generate consistent scoring up and down the lineup.
One of those pieces has been junior Hogan Hansen, whose sure-handed shot has not been up to his “standard” thus far. Often times, Hansen has been left frustrated with himself and wondering why his shots, particularly from beyond the arc, haven’t gone through the basketball hoop.
The W-SR standout hopes that trend is beginning to reverse course. Tuesday night’s game against Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City was, perhaps, the first sign of an uptick in the 6-foot-3 guard’s play. Hansen dropped 20 points, including 11 in the second quarter, during a 57-34 W-SR win at Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
“It was nice to get a good game,” Hansen said.
While holding himself to a 50% clip from 3-point range, Hansen entered Tuesday’s tilt shooting 30% from deep. He added three more 3s to his season total against the Comets, including two in the second quarter to help the Go-Hawks (9-7, 6-3 NEIC) take a commanding 30-14 lead into halftime.
“I’ve been waiting for a night where he shoots it like he’s capable, and hopefully this is just him getting things going,” Go-Hawks coach Nate Steege said. “Probably more than anything and part of the reason his shots were going in, is we shared the ball really well in the first half. We got a lot of good shots. When share the ball and take good shots, they’re a lot more likely to go in than some of the ones we’ve been taking before.
“That’s the part of his game that’s been missing over the course of two-thirds or whatever of this season. We felt like he needed to shoot more. He didn’t take a lot of shots early in the season, and I think that was due to confidence. Hopefully he’s getting his confidence back.”
Hansen didn’t waste any team getting on the scoreboard Tuesday. He turned a steal near midcourt into breakaway drive to give W-SR a 7-0 lead early on. He led all scorers with six points after the first quarter.
He shined in the second frame. He was fouled on his way to the rim early in the second, got the basket to fall and made the ensuing free throw to push W-SR ahead 18-8. Later on, he flexed his accuracy with a deep 3-pointer for a 21-13 W-SR advantage with 4 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the first half.
“I shoot well in practice and stuff, it just finally came into a game,” Hansen said.
After snapping a six-game skid with a win at Waterloo East on Saturday, W-SR regained the swagger it once had. It was sound defensively, dominated the glass on both ends of the floor and shared the ball efficiently, Steege said. A total of 15 players got into the game, and nine scored. That, along with Hansen re-establishing confidence within himself, was a big reason for Tuesday’s success.
Another impactful piece to W-SR’s scoring woes has been the emergence of 6-2 freshman guard Cole Marsh. Early on, Steege and his coaching staff wanted to ease the first-year player into the lineup in an effort to take as much pressure off of him as possible. In the midst of the Go-Hawks’ worst slump of the season, Marsh played his way into a starting role. He’s flourished ever since, including adding six points – all from beyond the arc – against Charles City.
“He’s definitely addressed some of our issues with scoring when we were in our drought there for a while,” Steege added. “We were really struggling to put the ball in the basket, and that’s something that he’s really good at. He’s a very confident shooter. He adds a little bit of length, and he has good basketball knowledge and he’s done a really nice job for us.”
Both Hansen and Marsh hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter to push the margin to 38-14. W-SR led by 29 points after three quarters of play and never looked back.
Junior Keaton Farmer recorded eight points, while senior Caleb Burks finished with six. Sophomore Asa Newsom scored five, along with senior Elijah Davis.
W-SR now has two days off before facing a familiar opponent – Decorah at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“Decorah was kind of the start of our skid,” Steege said. “If we can’t get motivated to have two good practices and play a home game on parent’s night against a team that we lost to, then there’s probably something wrong with us because those are all the reasons we should need to be ready and prepared and excited.
W-SR 57, CHARLES CITY 34
Charles City ………….. 6 8 5 15 – 34
Waverly-Shell Rock … 15 15 19 8 – 57
Charles City: Ritter 4, Hernandez 5, Collins 0, Hoefer 1, Houdek 2, Low 3, Sullivan 0, Schmidt 5, J. Hanson 0, C. Hanson 10, Wandro 0, Barry 4, Martin 0, Ruzicka 0.
W-SR: Farmer 8, Halverson 0, Ramker 0, Davis 5, Marsh 6, Hansen 20, Lord 3, Kelderman 0, Kruse 2, Luck 0, Reyerson 0, Newsom 5, DeBower 0, Burks 6, Carpenter 2.