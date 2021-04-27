Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Members of the 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock High School boys golf team include, front row, from left to right: Noah Frazell, Lee Seggerman, Derek Brandt, Gabe Holden, Nick Barber, Cole Ross, Josh Arthur, Reid Steege, Jonah Nelson, Jack Wheeler, Tyler Gayer, Erik Ramker, Caden Hotz, Riley Quegg, Jacob Olmstead, Dawson Kaiser and Ian Cuvilier. Back row: Taylor Kelderman, Cade Williams, Abe Bixby, Reece Wheeler, Zach Cummer, George Kramer, Dominik Roberts, Cole Steege, Ethan Chapin, Carson Reznichek, Hogan Hansen, Grant Halverson, Cole Hotz, Shane Enos, Jack Thorson and Sam Barber. Not pictured: Shay Doyle and Payton Dauen.

 Tyler Poslosky/Waverly Newspapers

WAVERLY – Hogan Hansen sank two eagles and carded a two-round score of 73 to earn the medal as Waverly-Shell Rock beat New Hampton 316-347 on Thursday at New Hampton Golf and Country Club.

The W-SR junior standout eagled on Nos. 6 and 10. He also birdied on 18 and putted nine pars on the day.

Go-Hawks senior Derek Brandt was the runner-up after shooting 7-over-par 70. Brandt birdied on No. 17 and also sank 12 pars. Junior Cole Hotz placed fourth with a score of 82. Hotz birdied on 12 to go along with eight pars.

“It was great to have a nice day to compete,” Go-Hawks coach Chuck Steckelberg said. “We had a number of guys step up and show how well they can play golf. I was especially happy for Cole Hotz, Erik Ramker and Abe Bixby. They really played well and helped our team out. Depth is so crucial when putting a solid team together, and the continued solid play from these three is really going to help us once the state series begins.

“Derek Brandt turned in his first round of the season below 80. I was happy to see it. We are coming up on the halfway point in our season, so I expect our scores to continue to improve. Shooting 316 on someone else’s course is a great way to kick off the back half of the season.”

Ramker, a junior, tied for fifth at 88. Junior Gabe Holden tied for eighth at 91.

W-SR traveled to the Aplington-Parkersburg Invite on Monday.

W-SR 316, NEW HAMPTON 347

Top 10 individual scores

1. Hansen, W-SR, 73; 2. Brandt, W-SR, 77; 3. Robinson, New Hampton, 80; 4. Hotz, W-SR, 82; t5. Shawver, New Hampton, Kriener, New Hampton, Ramker, W-SR, 88; t8. Holden, W-SR, Josephson, New Hampton, Lane, New Hampton, Frazell, W-SR, 91.

