WAVERLY – Hogan Hansen sank two eagles and carded a two-round score of 73 to earn the medal as Waverly-Shell Rock beat New Hampton 316-347 on Thursday at New Hampton Golf and Country Club.
The W-SR junior standout eagled on Nos. 6 and 10. He also birdied on 18 and putted nine pars on the day.
Go-Hawks senior Derek Brandt was the runner-up after shooting 7-over-par 70. Brandt birdied on No. 17 and also sank 12 pars. Junior Cole Hotz placed fourth with a score of 82. Hotz birdied on 12 to go along with eight pars.
“It was great to have a nice day to compete,” Go-Hawks coach Chuck Steckelberg said. “We had a number of guys step up and show how well they can play golf. I was especially happy for Cole Hotz, Erik Ramker and Abe Bixby. They really played well and helped our team out. Depth is so crucial when putting a solid team together, and the continued solid play from these three is really going to help us once the state series begins.
“Derek Brandt turned in his first round of the season below 80. I was happy to see it. We are coming up on the halfway point in our season, so I expect our scores to continue to improve. Shooting 316 on someone else’s course is a great way to kick off the back half of the season.”
Ramker, a junior, tied for fifth at 88. Junior Gabe Holden tied for eighth at 91.
W-SR traveled to the Aplington-Parkersburg Invite on Monday.
W-SR 316, NEW HAMPTON 347
Top 10 individual scores
1. Hansen, W-SR, 73; 2. Brandt, W-SR, 77; 3. Robinson, New Hampton, 80; 4. Hotz, W-SR, 82; t5. Shawver, New Hampton, Kriener, New Hampton, Ramker, W-SR, 88; t8. Holden, W-SR, Josephson, New Hampton, Lane, New Hampton, Frazell, W-SR, 91.