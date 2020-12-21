Dennis Happel felt it was just his time.
The 13-year chief of the Waverly Fire Department knew that firefighting is a young man’s profession. However, he knew there’s no time like the present to hang up the white chief’s helmet.
“After a while, you just know when it’s time to step down and let somebody else take the reins,” Happel told Waverly Newspapers in a phone interview Monday morning. “I’m not young anymore, by any means – I’m not old, but I’m not young. It was just right for me.
“There wasn’t any problems or any conflicts of any kind. It was just right for me.”
Happel will step down as fire chief at the end of the year, with Bryce McKenzie taking over the position. The Waverly City Council was expected to approve the appointment during its meeting Monday night, along with recognizing Happel’s career.
The outgoing head firefighter has a combined 38 years in the field, including eight with the Strawberry Point department before coming to Waverly in 1990. He took over the chief’s job in 2008 after former chief Dan McKenzie stepped down to assume his office as Ward 2 city councilman.
Within six months of assuming his new post, the Cedar River left its banks, inundating much of Waverly in a 500-year flood event. Happel said there were other major incidents that happened in 2008 as well.
But working with the team of like-minded volunteers has made it worth his while.
“The experience has been very positive,” he said. “The volunteers themselves are just a tremendous bunch of people. I have had a great honor and been very proud to serve with them for them to elect me (as chief) for the last 13 years. I just can’t say enough for what they give to the community in their volunteering as firefighters.
“The councils that I’ve worked with over the years have been very supportive of the cause for the fire department. They’ve been just excellent to work with, understood what we needed, and supplied the City of Waverly a very … functional and well-equipped department.”
Happel said a friend of his persuaded him to join the Strawberry Point department. He found it to be a very rewarding profession.
“It just took off from there,” he said. “It’s something that I’ve always enjoyed despite the pitfalls.
“The fire department never gets called to the birthday parties. They only get called to put out the candles that got away. Helping the community and the fellow citizens of Waverly is something that I enjoyed, and the group of people that I’ve done it with have made that all the more — pleasant probably isn’t the right word, maybe tolerable. The guys make it work. You can’t say enough about volunteers.”
One of the biggest changes he’s seen over the years with the WFD is technology.
“The way we approached firefighting is changing,” Happel said. “Everybody always strives to make things better and safer, etc., and things have changed a great deal as far as fire safety for the fire department over the past 30 years.”
When not donning the firefighting jacket, pants, boots and helmet, Happel and his wife, Ronda, develop real estate in the Waverly, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids areas. They will continue their work here.
“My family — and I’ve said this in front of all of my firefighters and community — my family is my rock,” Happel said. “Whenever we had calls that did not go well, they were there.”
He added that his four children and eight grandchildren have helped him cope through the tough times.
“You can’t say enough of the toll it takes on the family from having to leave Thankgivings and Christmases and birthdays and things like that,” he continued. “The spouse at home is the one who picks up when you’re not there.
“The family is a huge part of the support team for a firefighter.”
He added that the lost time may not be made up during his retirement.
“It was a family decision to get into it, and those are the sacrifices you make as you go along,” Happel said. “Now, it’s just moving forward together and continue on to our next chapter.”
Twice in a three-year span, in 2016 and 2018, Waverly was the host of the Iowa Firefighters Association convention, which brought thousands of volunteer firefighters to town. Happel considered the events to be very special.
“Getting to host the firefighters from across the state is a great honor,” he said. “The people you meet through this association are givers. Everybody’s out there to make sure everybody comes home safe. It was very rewarding, just meeting all of the different people from around the state.”
Happel said volunteer fire departments like Waverly’s need younger people to join, who can dedicate themselves to the service of their community.
“It’s not easy, by any means,” he said, “but it is hugely rewarding. I’ve always thought you need to be involved in your community doing something. That’s what makes the community tight-knit and brings everybody together.”
One of the traditions for the city’s fire chief is to welcome Santa Claus during Christmas Greetings on Main. However, with the novel coronavirus still raging around the world, this year’s edition was cancelled.
That didn’t stop Happel from helping celebrate the holiday. He drove St. Nick around town in the General, the department’s oldest fire engine, during a holiday light parade back on Dec. 10, which was organized by his daughter.
Earlier this year, he did the same with the Easter Bunny, as community members organized a similar event to increase morale in April during the early days of COVID-19.
Doing the parades in the General was still fun.
“The community turned out very strongly for it,” Happel said of the Christmas procession. “It was another positive experience despite the pandemic we’re in now.
“There’s still little things you can still do to make things brighter. The guys at the fire department got behind it, and I hope that the community enjoyed it. It appeared they sure did.”
When asked about his legacy with the Waverly Fire Department, Happel said that’s left for the other members of the department to answer.
“I probably have a different opinion than they do,” he said with a chuckle. “Hopefully, I left the department in better shape — or at least in as good of shape — as it was when I became chief.
“I hope the guys felt that I did the job that I was supposed to do, and that things ended on a very positive note.”