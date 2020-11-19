We hope our loyal diners will join us for the last 506 Café of 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Boxed lunches will be served drive-thru-only in the Waverly Senior Center parking lot, featuring a festive holiday meal.
The December menu is: Scalloped potatoes and ham, broccoli cheese soup, dinner roll, tossed salad, holiday dessert and bottled water.
“Our two drive-thru 506 Cafes have been so successful, we will continue this safe method for December, and likely when we begin serving again in February. The diners have congratulated us on a tasty home-cooked meal that they enjoy during this time of uncertainty,” said Cyndi Campbell, Waverly Senior Center Board Chair.
Patsy Carney, a loyal patron, had this to say about her recent experience picking up lunch from the 506 Café: “The 506 Café provides a very tasty, homemade lunch with enough to eat for two meals. The food was still warm when we got home – what a bargain at $10 and it supports a very worthy cause."
To make a reservation, please call 352-5678 by Monday, Nov. 30. The meal is $10, and the pick-up address is 506 East Bremer Ave., Waverly. We ask that all diners be masked when picking up their takeout lunch, and the Center will have all safety measures in place. If you previously received your meal in the special takeout bag and would like to return it, we will sanitize and recycle.