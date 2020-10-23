WAVERLY – Ashli Harn couldn’t have imagined a better way to cap her 17th birthday.
The Waverly-Shell Rock junior powered 10 kills during a 25-10, 25-18, 25-19 sweep over Decorah in a Class 4A, Region 5 semifinal Thursday night in Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
Harn’s fingerprints were everywhere against the Vikings.
A few times this year, the No. 2-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks (38-8) have sputtered a bit in the first set at home. Thursday was the complete opposite. In fact, the Go-Hawks grabbed the lead and flew away with it.
W-SR opened the match on an 8-0 run before Decorah scored its first point. Harn’s first kill of the night handed W-SR an 11-3 advantage. Another kill pushed it to 17-7 W-SR.
“We were ready to kill it,” Harn said. “We’re ready for that state title this year. We’re so pumped up. We knew we could fight against them. We beat them twice already, so we were just up for the challenge again.”
The Go-Hawks again began the second set in dominating fashion; they controlled the rhythm and pace from the first serve. They jumped out to a 6-0 lead and looked well on their way to speeding to a two-sets-to-none lead. But the Vikings fought back. The visitors cut the deficit 19-10 before inching to within four points, 21-17, when the Go-Hawks called a timeout.
“They needed to be more focused,” Go-Hawks coach EaVon Woodin said. “We were passing good, we just couldn’t get the set and the hitters together very well.”
W-SR hung on for 2-0 lead in the match.
With its season on the line, Decorah took hold of the momentum in the third set. The visitors had the lead three different times before W-SR took it for good. A block by Ellie Thompson and a kill by Harn gave W-SR some much-needed breathing room and a 12-8 lead, which forced Decorah to call a timeout.
“We all got a little nervous I think when they got up a little,” said Harn, “but then, when we came back, we were all just cheering loudly like we could, and we knew we could get it.”
One of the takeaways from Thursday’s match was how the Go-Hawks must continue to play at their highest level, no matter who they are playing against.
“They know when they have to turn it on and when they don’t have to,” Woodin said. “They go through these lackadaisical ones, but from now on, they’ve got to be at their ‘A’ game all the time.”
Reagan Dahlquist spiked a pair of kills later in the third set to bump the Go-Hawks’ lead to 17-12. The Vikings called their final timeout trailing 22-16, but Sophie Sedgwick ended the match with her only ace serve of the night.
Harn and Avery Beckett tied for the team lead with 10 kills apiece against Decorah. Harn also was very effective from behind the service line, where she finished with a team-high three aces and was a perfect 16 of 16 serving. She also scooped 12 digs and was successful on 10 service receptions to help set up the Go-Hawks’ offense.
“She’s a smart hitter,” Woodin said of Harn. “She uses her blockers, and she’ll hit high hands or hit it off the block or find a hole to put it in. That just takes experience and seeing what the other side’s giving you.”
On more than one occasion this season, Harn has shown the ability to be an important complement to Beckett, the Go-Hawks’ go-to hitter. But the two offensive stalwarts are different. Beckett is 5-foot-11 and often leans on her longer reach and powerful swing. Harn, meanwhile, has to be more creative and use the length of the net to direct her attacks.
“She has to be a finesse hitter because she’s not as tall and probably doesn’t jump quite as high as Avery does,” said Woodin, “but she uses the blockers well to get the kills.”
W-SR hosts No. 10-ranked Gilbert at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Region 5 final. W-SR has won both matches against Gilbert this season and is 14-6 all-time against Gilbert since 2007. It will be the first non-tournament match between the two schools since at least 2007.
“Just being at home for a game when we haven’t been here for a while is just a different atmosphere with the fans, and you don’t want to disappoint them,” Woodin said. “Now that we’ve played a game here, we know what we need to do in a home match.”