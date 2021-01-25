Harriett Elsie Risse, 92, passed away January 23, 2021, at MercyOne Care Center in Oelwein, Iowa, from complications of COVID-19, where she had been a resident for the past 2½ years.
Harriett was born September 29, 1928, to Benjamin and Linna (Hall) Allgood in Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1946 and on June 26, 1947, was united in marriage to Wilbur Charles Risse. They resided on Wilbur’s family farm near Dunkerton and started raising a family. In 1953, they bought a farm northeast of Readlyn, where they lived until 1976. At that time, they sold the farm and built a new home in Readlyn. Wilbur died in 1999, and Harriett continued to live in Readlyn until December of 2017.
Harriett was a real “people person” and she always enjoyed being where the action was. She loved to laugh! She was mainly a farmwife/mother during the early years, but later became a dealer for Stanley Home Products, which kept her on the go meeting new people/friends. She belonged to a bowling league for several years and loved to attend her grandchildren’s sporting events and programs. Harriett was very honored when she was chosen as Readlyn’s Old Grump in 2012; and loved being in the parade every year after that. She never missed a chance to get in her van and go somewhere. She loved to travel, taking trips with her sisters and daughters, and cruises with her friends.
Harriett is survived by: four sons, John (Pam) Risse, of Fairbank; Joe (Carolee) Risse, of Dunkerton; Jim (Kathy) Risse, of Fairbank, and Jerry Risse, of Belvediere, Illinois; two daughters, Judie Casey, of Cedar Rapids, and Jane Rissman, of Waukon; 12 grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several beloved nieces and nephews; and special friends Mike and Arlene Tiedt, of Readlyn, and Betty Bliss, of MercyOne Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Wilbur (1999); two sons: Jeffrey (1956) and Jay (1995); three grandchildren: John’s stillborn son (1971), Stacey Risse (1972) and Jamie Risse (2010); one step-grandchild: Theresa Stearns (2019); one step-great-grandchild: Hillary Strief (2009); one son-in-law: Jeff Casey (2019); and two sisters & their husbands: Mary Alice (Jim/Al) Vavrunek and Betty (Swen) Thompson; and 11 brothers and sisters-in-laws.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Rev. Dr. Jean Rabary officiating. The service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on Thursday on the Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page. Burial will be held in Gresham Cemetery, rural Dunkerton. Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, both in Readlyn. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Masks and social distancing are required for the service.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home is assisting the family.