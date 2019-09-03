Tickets are now on sale for the 42nd Annual Halloween Hikes, Oct. 2, 3, and 4 at Hartman Reserve.
Halloween Hikes are guided, non-scary walks on a candle-lit Hartman trail. Costumed actors give short performances along the way to help guests of all ages learn about nature.
Guests can enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, and other activities inside the Interpretive Center after their hike. Guests can wear their costumes, and youth groups are welcomed.
The Hikes start at 6 p.m. each day and leave every 15 minutes through the 7:30 p.m. hike. Tickets are sold only in advance; no cost for children ages 2 and under. Call Hartman Reserve at 319-277-2187 or stop by the Hartman Interp building front desk to purchase tickets. In case of rain, the event will take place inside the Interpretive Center. Thank you to major sponsors Green State Credit Union, Black Hawk County Conservation Board, and The VGM Group.
Volunteers are needed for this family-friendly event; contact Gretchen at 319-277-2187 to volunteer. The entrance to Hartman Reserve Nature Center is located at 657 Reserve Dr. in Cedar Falls.