The next Hartman Reserve Second Sunday Speaker Series monthly program will feature Laura Walter, Plant Materials Program Manager with the Tallgrass Prairie Center at the University of Northern Iowa.
This program will be an online presentation at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14. A link to the presentation will be shared just before 2 p.m. on the www.HartmanReserve.org web site and the Hartman Reserve Nature Center Facebook page. There is no cost to view this program.
Laura studied plant ecology at Kansas State University and wove botany, natural history, and ecology throughout a teaching career spanning nearly twenty years. Laura’s presentation, “Prairie Seeds to Prairie Roots,” showcases her current role in native seed production, which furthers the Tallgrass Prairie Center’s mission of “empowering people to value and restore diverse, resilient tallgrass prairie.”
Her work at the Center allows her to observe and photograph diverse prairie plants at all life stages, along with the numerous insects and animals that use the center’s plantings as habitat. Join Laura as she shares her observations and photos, and explains how the center’s programs and projects help make Iowa-source prairie seed available for bringing prairies back to our roadsides, farms, parks, and gardens.
The Second Sunday Speaker Series features a different speaker on the second Sunday of each month on various topics related to natural resources. Presently the Series will be offered as online lectures until further notice. For more information, please call Hartman Reserve staff at 319-277-2187.