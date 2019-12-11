AUSTIN, Texas — The College Sports Information Directors of American (CoSIDA) released its Division III Academic All-America Football Teams on Wednesday with Will Hasken and Kolin Schulte representing Wartburg.
It marks the third time in Wartburg football program history that a pair of Knights were named Academic All-Americans, the first time since 2004. Hasken was named to the Second Team while Schulte was named to the First Team.
“Kolin and Will are both model student-athletes,” said head coach Rick Willis. “Their commitment level to excel both in a rigorous academic environment and a highly competitive football program was exceptional and inspiring.”
A senior defensive back from Miles, Iowa, Hasken is a Biochemistry major boasting a 3.91 GPA. In his final season in Orange & Black, he played in all 12 games and totaled 22 tackles (15 solo). Hasken also collected a pair of interceptions and two blocked punt return touchdowns, receiving the American Rivers Conference Special Teams Player of the Week award Oct. 14.
Schulte capped off his career as a Knight with his second consecutive Academic All-America award, his first on the First Team as a Second Team honoree last season. A native of Anamosa, Iowa, Schulte guided the top scoring offense in the conference and solidified his name in the Wartburg record book. He totaled a single-season program record 19 receiving touchdowns while earning a spot on the All-Conference First Team. Majoring in Biochemistry, Schulte maintains a 3.87 GPA and becomes the fifth two-time Academic All-American in program history at Wartburg.
The Division III Academic All-America® program is financially supported by the NCAA Division III national governance structure to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2019-20 Division III Academic All-America® teams. The award is the longest-running and most prestigious academic and athletic award for student-athletes.
Thirty-five of the 51 members of the 2019 Academic All-America Division III Football teams have at least a 3.90 GPA, including 22 on the first team, with 16 student-athletes maintaining a perfect 4.00 GPA. The 25 members of the first team have an average GPA of 3.96.