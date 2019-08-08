Ho Hum. Another mass shooting...and another. Sadly, mass shootings have become so commonplace in America today that we are prone to shrugging them off as the status, just the every week reality of life in our world today. Even on our local level it’s rare when the morning news doesn’t report “shots fired” or someone wounded or killed in Waterloo or Cedar Rapids.
Yet, this weekend’s dual massacres in El Paso and Dayton managed to penetrate even our most battle-hardened protective armors. Two horrific mass shootings in just 13 hours! Thirty-two killed (and counting) and over 80 killed or wounded. I was reminded of the daily casualty reports during the Vietnam war. Indeed, we are at war! Right here at home in our beloved USA!
Clearly the level of hatred and violence around and among us is escalating. And though the rhetoric and tweeting of our President contributes to this escalation, his words are amplifying and resonating with attitudes and prejudices already present.
What will it take for things to change? Far too often we have asked, “Will something actually be done this time?” But what should and can be done? A measure to require universal background checks for the purchase of guns, while passing the House, has not even been brought to the floor of the Senate, and if it had passed there, faced a promised veto from President Trump. (In spite of polls showing that over 90% of Americans favor universal background checks.) And though bump stocks were made illegal after the Las Vegas massacre, assault rifles, used in all four of this past week’s killings and capable of firing up to a hundred shots in a minute, though illegal until 1994, remain available for purchase without a background check at gun shows.
In face of this carnage and these realities, how can Christians and the Church respond? Are we relegated to accept this “new reality” while offering our “thoughts and prayers," burying the victims and attempting to comfort those who mourn?
There is a much more active and critical role that the Church and we as Christians are called to take. Sadly mass killings are no longer isolated incidents. Jesus calls his followers to take a much more active role in countering the world “as is.” In proclaiming the arrival and presence of God’s Kingdom, he lived and called for a world that God wills for all God’s children — a world where peace, unity, justice and respect for all reigns.
Jesus was affirming the vision of the Prophet Isaiah, a “peaceable kingdom” where wolf and lamb, calf and lion would live together in harmony, where a nursing child could play over the den of a poisonous snake (Isaiah 11) Jesus' followers were called upon to make that Kingdom happen. Jesus promised a blessing on those who were “peacemakers, for they shall be called “children of God.” (Matthew 5:9) This Sunday’s Gospel promises that we need not live in fear, for it is the Father’s good pleasure to us that Kingdom! (Luke 12:32)
And God’s promised Kingdom stands over against the world of hatred, fear and violence that has characterized this past week. While this Kingdom is ultimately God’s gift to us, as Martin Luther reminds us in his explanation of the third petition of the Lord’s Prayer, as Christians it is also our calling to help bring this Kingdom into our lives and world. “The good and gracious will of God is done without our prayer, but we pray in this petition that it may also be done by us.” (Luther’s Small Catechism)
But, where to begin? With a search of our own hearts! We must confess our own lack of compassion, our own prejudice and fear, our own failure to seek justice for our neighbor in need. Confession is the first step toward the creation of a more loving, accepting environment in creating a world where all God’s children can live together with grace, charity and respect. Yes, we are a nation divided. But the Apostle Paul reminded a bitterly divided Corinthian church, “I will show you a still more excellent way” and then proceeded to pen perhaps the finest definition of love ever written:
“Love is patient, love is kind;
“Love is not envious or boastful, or arrogant or rude.
“Love does not insist on its won way;
“It is not irritable or resentful;
“Love does not rejoice in wrongdoing, but rejoices in truth.
“Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.
“Love never ends.
Yes, as Christians we will continue to offer our “thoughts and prayers” for victims and their families. Yes, the Church will continue to bury the dead and comfort those who grieve. But as followers of Christ we are called together to create a just and loving counter-culture, over against a world’s culture where far too many die too soon and too violently. Let us recommit ourselves to each day, show love and respect for each person we meet, especially to those from whom we differ or disagree. It’s the legacy we are called to live as followers of Jesus the Christ.