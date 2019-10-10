Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

American Legion scholarship

Hawkeye Community College awarded two veteran students with American Legion of Iowa scholarships. Pictured are Holly Johnson, executive director of Institutional Advancement; Bob Wenger, American Legion of Iowa Foundation District III Foundation director; Robert Thiemann, scholarship recipient; and Robin Knight, Hawkeye’s veterans services coordinator. Not pictured is scholarship recipient Beth Mayeski.

 Courtesy photo

Hawkeye Community College students Beth Mayeski of Plainfield and Robert Thiemann of Evansdale are each recipients of $1,000 scholarships made possible through the American Legion of Iowa Foundation.

Mayeski served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas, as IT Maintenance. She is enrolled in pre-Dental Hygiene program courses. Thiemann served in the U.S. Marine Corps for five years and is currently enrolled in the Agricultural Business Management program.

The scholarships were presented on September 4, 2019, by Bob Wenger, District III Foundation Director of the American Legion of Iowa Foundation. Founded in 1978, the foundation provides financial assistance to promote Americanism, youth programs, veteran’s rehabilitation, and community service in Iowa.

