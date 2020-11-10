Hawkeye Community College has signed an articulation agreement with Briar Cliff University of Sioux City, Iowa, allowing students with an Associate’s Degree in Nursing (ADN) to conveniently pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) through Briar Cliff University’s RN-to-BSN program.
Briar Cliff’s RN-to-BSN program is specially designed for associate degree students who wish to pursue their bachelor’s degree in nursing. Students earn their bachelor’s degree in two years or less through Briar Cliff’s online program. A BSN degree is the most desired credential in the health care industry today.
Hawkeye Community College and Briar Cliff University have been preparing committed nurses for generations. Both programs provide hands-on experience with clinical practice offerings in hospitals, community health agencies, long-term care facilities, and other community-based settings.
Briar Cliff University offers one of the region’s most recognized and affordable nursing programs. In addition to the RN-BSN degree, Briar Cliff also offers graduate programs for students who want to further their nursing education. The Bachelor of Science in Nursing, the Master of Science in Nursing, and the Doctor of Nursing Practice programs at Briar Cliff University are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and approved by the Iowa Board of Nursing.