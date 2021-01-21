Hawkeye Community College announces the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. The Dean’s List is an official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishment by full-time students.
To make the Dean’s List, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester GPA of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye.
Area students on the list include:
Clarksville: Carson Kramer, Ethan Schmidt and Lisa Trees
Denver: Kaitlin Beaumont, Conlee Lyons, Ethan Nicholas, Cole Staudt, Blake Steege, Mason Tierney and Kole Wedemeier
Fairbank: Traeton Kaufman and Heather Meinecke
Frederika: Stephanie Brincks
Janesville: Jameson Conover, Elisabeth Reeves and Kari Stabenow
Nashua: Shane Hillesheim and Katelyn White
Plainfield: Sydney Hansen, Kollyn Lentz and Justin Sorensen
Readlyn: Brendon Brown
Shell Rock: Tyler Borgwardt and Ashley Downing
Sumner: Elizabeth Fox, Jonathan Rader and Cheryl Reynolds
Tripoli: Lincoln Drewis, Allison Katzenburger and Chad Vance
Waverly: Ashlyn Carnes, Abigail Davis, Haley Eckerman, Steven Franke, Veronica Gregory, Jordan Hay, Emma Heim, Jocelyn Nolan, Colin Pohlman, Shelby Reeser and Roland ten Hoeve