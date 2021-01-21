Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Hawkeye Community College

Hawkeye Community College announces the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. The Dean’s List is an official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishment by full-time students.

To make the Dean’s List, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester GPA of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye.

Area students on the list include:

Clarksville: Carson Kramer, Ethan Schmidt and Lisa Trees

Denver: Kaitlin Beaumont, Conlee Lyons, Ethan Nicholas, Cole Staudt, Blake Steege, Mason Tierney and Kole Wedemeier

Fairbank: Traeton Kaufman and Heather Meinecke

Frederika: Stephanie Brincks

Janesville: Jameson Conover, Elisabeth Reeves and Kari Stabenow

Nashua: Shane Hillesheim and Katelyn White

Plainfield: Sydney Hansen, Kollyn Lentz and Justin Sorensen

Readlyn: Brendon Brown

Shell Rock: Tyler Borgwardt and Ashley Downing

Sumner: Elizabeth Fox, Jonathan Rader and Cheryl Reynolds

Tripoli: Lincoln Drewis, Allison Katzenburger and Chad Vance

Waverly: Ashlyn Carnes, Abigail Davis, Haley Eckerman, Steven Franke, Veronica Gregory, Jordan Hay, Emma Heim, Jocelyn Nolan, Colin Pohlman, Shelby Reeser and Roland ten Hoeve

