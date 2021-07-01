The following are Hawkeye Community College spring semester graduates and their programs of study.
Clarksville: Heaven Frerichs, Diploma, Practical Nursing; Carson Kramer, AAS, Ag Business Management, Honors; and Deric Trees, Certificate, Natural Resources Aide
Denver: Brock Farley, AA, Liberal Arts; Jonathen Johnson, Certificate, CNC Machine Set-Up Specialist; Isaiah Krause, AA, Liberal Arts; Ethan Nicholas, AAS, Civil and Construction Engineering Technology, Honors; Blake Steege, AAS, Civil and Construction Engineering Technology, Honors; and Joshua Vauthier, AAS, Police Science
Fairbank: Isaac Buzynski, AAS, Industrial Automation Technology; and Ronald Hutschenreuter, AAS, Industrial Automation Technology
Fredericksburg: Jacob Britt, AAS, Sustainable Construction & Design
Janesville: Jack Berry, Diploma, Industrial Equipment Maintenance; Jameson Conover, AAS ,Civil and Construction Engineering Technology, High Honors; Chloe Kiene, AA, Liberal Arts; and Malina Koob, Diploma, Computer Networking Technician
Nashua: Keagan Betsinger, AAS, Ag Business Management; Keagan Betsinger, AAS, Animal Science; Emily Hammond, AAS, Accounting; McKayla Lebeck, Diploma, Practical Nursing; and Katelyn White, AA, Liberal Arts, Honors
Plainfield: Elizabeth Fisher, AA, Liberal Arts; and Andrea Hansen, AAS, Human Resource Management, Presidential Honors
Readlyn: Brendon Brown, Certificate, CNC Machine Operator, Honors; Brendon Brown, Certificate, CNC Machine Set-Up Specialist, Honors; and Grady Meyer, Diploma, Advanced Welding, and AAS, Welding Technology/Welder
Shell Rock: Tyler Borgwardt, AAS, Web Programming & Development, High Honors
Sumner: Carter Paulus, AA, Liberal Arts; Cassandra Trumblee, AAS, Human Resource Management; and Clayton Wedemeier, AAS, Industrial Automation Technology
Tripoli: Keean Anderson, AAS, Industrial Automation Technology
Waverly: Carter Froelich, Certificate, CNC Machine Set-Up Specialist; Michael George, Diploma, Computer Networking Technician; Veronica Gregory, AAS, Police Science, Honors; Colin Pohlman, AA, Business Administration; Shelby Reeser, AA, Criminal Justice, Honors; Ethan Reichert, AA, Liberal Arts; and Roland ten Hoeve, Diploma, General Agriculture, Honors, and AAS, Ag Business Management, Honors