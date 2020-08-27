WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College announced its dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
The dean’s list is official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishment by full-time students. To make the dean’s list, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye
Area students on the list include the following:
Clarksville: Allison Cummings, Kerry Essink, Jay Johnson, Carson Kramer, Abrah Luchtenburg and Lisa Trees
Denver: Braden Lensing, Brock Farley, Alyssa Hertges, Jensen Johnston, Isaiah Krause, Jason Mobley, Jennifer Mobley and Ethan Nicholas
Fairbank: Mikaela Anfinson, Ashley Gonzales, Ronald Hutschenreuter and Samuel Nissen
Janesville: Jared Burks, Jameson Conover, Bryce Destival, Julia Meister and Kari Stabenow
Nashua: Tabatha Caswell, Luke Cerwinske, Haley Hillesheim, Mitchell Malven and Katelyn White
Plainfield: Elizabeth Fisher and Bailey Weiss
Readlyn: Erin Armbrecht, Christopher Hess, Julia Larue, Grady Meyer and Brandy Wilcox
Shell Rock: Tyler Borgwardt, Morgan Chandler, Dalton Epley, Jordan Hoeppner, Eric Holden, Emily Orth and Karlie Wosepka
Sumner: Kiley Kime, Cheryl Reynolds and Carter Seitsinger
Tripoli: Isabell Christensen, Addison Franzen, Allison Katzenburger, Landen Kuhlmann and Chad Vance
Waverly: Abraham Blanchard, Sara Carnes, Alexandra Cashen, Levi Enright, Hanna Fanter, Veronica Gregory, Shelby Johnson, Brady Neebel, Christopher Njus, Jocelyn Nolan, Shelby Reeser, Tiffany Skaggs, Roland ten Hoeve, Luke Tobin, Jayden Umthum, Valerie Wilkening and Kaylie Yanda