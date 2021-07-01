The value of a technology education intensifies as the new normal begins to settle into reality.
The shift to an increasingly digital world becomes more apparent in commerce, communications and operations. Hawkeye Community College is partnering with Promineo Tech, an Education as a Service company, to offer part-time bootcamps to provide in-demand education to help fill the nearly 700 open software development roles in the state of Iowa.
Hawkeye Community College is offering 18-week Front End Coding Bootcamps and Back End Coding Bootcamps, which are designed to accommodate varying levels of tech knowledge with no experience needed to enroll. The 26- week Data Engineering Bootcamps are geared toward the technically inclined student who is ready to take on the intensive, fast-paced program and learn the technologies and methodologies requested by hiring companies and used by real world data engineers
“We’re excited to partner with Promineo Tech to offer this type of high caliber career training in our area. Our area employers have a growing need for individuals that are prepared to begin a career in the technology sector. This particular training will ensure these individuals are prepared for the new opportunities in our community,” states Christi Mason, Community Education manager for Hawkeye Community College.
The convenience of remote learning and the flexible schedule increases accessibility of tech education for students who are working full time jobs. Students who are interested in entering the tech industry from a different profession, or who are taking time to up their skills and advance within their career have the option to do so with these programs that are a balance of instructor led lectures and self paced study.
“The goal is to help people transition into a career they love and thrive in by making technology education affordable and accessible,” said Nick Suwyn, president of Promineo Tech. “We’re excited to work with Hawkeye Community College to bring these programs to Iowa.”
Throughout the duration of the bootcamps, students are supported through live, personally-tailored micro-lectures, office hours, one-on-one mentor meetings and a responsive online community. Students will spend a total of about 20 hours a week dedicated to mastering the skills and technologies of a software developer or data engineer. Students can seek support throughout the entirety of the programs and beyond to augment each students’ individual success and preparedness for their next step after their bootcamp experience.
Enrollment for August and September cohorts are currently live. To learn more about attending or offering a coding bootcamp, visit Hawkeye Coding Bootcamps (promineotech.com/hawkeye).