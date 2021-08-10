Hawkeye Community College will host an open house showcasing automotive and transportation careers from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Regional Transportation Training Center, 6433 S. Hammond Ave. in Waterloo.
Transportation careers are some of the fastest-growing in Iowa, with demand for truck drivers expected to create 1,300 job openings each year through 2024. The Regional Transportation Training Center offers short-term training opportunities for those who want to get behind the wheel, including CDL (Class A and B), construction equipment operator, highway construction and bus driver training.
The open house also is an opportunity to learn about transportation-related programs available on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, including Diesel Technology, Automotive Technology and Auto Collision Technologies.
Financial assistance may be available to qualifying individuals.
Food will be prepared and served by Hawkeye’s Hospitality Management program, and guests will be entered in a drawing for door prizes and discounts on upcoming classes.
For more information, call the Regional Transportation Training Center at 319-296-4286.
