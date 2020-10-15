Hawkeye Community College is hosting a Women’s Leadership & Empowerment Conference from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 in Tama Hall on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.
This one-day leadership conference is a unique opportunity for women from different industries and backgrounds to come together to discuss issues facing women in business and how they can support one another for a successful and brighter tomorrow. The conference will include three sessions:
Morning Session: Self-Empowerment: Strategies for Personal & Professional Success
Lisa Schaefer, John Maxwell Certified Coach
When everyone is pulling at your strings, how do you keep from unraveling? Self-empowering techniques can help you “keep it all together” and navigate daily stressors and life challenges with greater ease and balance. Lisa will show you how to identify what you want from life and quiet the negative self-chatter that keeps you from attaining your goals. You are the expert of yourself; don’t let go of the power!
Noon Session: Turning a Hobby into a Business
Akisha Hill, Owner, Boujee Berries
Dipping fresh strawberries and lavishly decorating them was something Akisha Hill did for fun — not something she thought would be a business. But a successful dessert business is what she has successfully created, allowing her to quit her day job and open a storefront. We’ll talk with Akisha and she’ll share her insights on being a business owner, her challenges, and advice for others.
Afternoon Session: Power Up Your Impact
Heather Woody, Master Certified Coach
Would you like to lead a more meaningful, extraordinary life? Heather will show you how to find meaning and purpose in the contributions you make to yourself and others. Walk away with life-changing insights and actions to power up your impact in your professional and personal relationships. Discover the rewards of being an impactful leader!
Light breakfast and lunch are included in the registration. Seating is strictly limited to follow physical distancing guidelines, but the location will still allow for attendees to network in person. For more information or to register, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/leadership-conference or call 319-296-4290. Registration deadline is Oct. 25.