The Iowa Women’s Foundation (IWF) announced 2021 Core Grant recipients at their Annual Luncheon on Oct. 9.
IWF has awarded a total of $100,000 to 13 organizations across the state to fund Core Grant programs for 2021, raising the total granted to over $1.1 million since the first grants were awarded in 1997.
IWF works to improve the lives of Iowa’s women and girls. Grants are awarded to projects that focus primarily on serving the needs and aspirations of women and girls. To this end, six specific areas have been identified as the most critical barriers for Iowa women and girls: employment, child care, housing, education/training, transportation, and mentoring. Programs must address one or more of the barriers to be considered for a grant.
Hawkeye Community College Foundation is one of the 13 recipients of the 2021 Core Grants. The Hawkeye Childcare Disparity Scholarships project addresses the issue of child care for Hawkeye College female student parents.
Hawkeye students that are at-risk are defined as anyone who faces greater than normal obstacles in pursuing, achieving, and succeeding in educational goals. The childcare obstacle is insurmountable for low-income students.
Hawkeye tries to carefully balance the expense of providing quality childcare with the need for affordable access. One solution is to leverage scholarships to mitigate the disparity between cost of service and ability to pay. High quality comes from degreed staff using developmentally appropriate practices for the way children progress and learn.
The Center staffs two lead teachers in each of four classrooms: infants (6 weeks-18 months), young toddlers (18 months-2 years), older toddlers (18 months–3 years), and preschoolers (3-5 years). Enrolled children receive significant benefits from research-based early education curriculum and interventions. Hawkeye’s disparity scholarships benefit both generations, giving women access to higher education to improve their earning power and their children a solid educational foundation for continued learning.
The Iowa Women’s Foundation is a 501©3 nonprofit organization, committed to improving the lives of Iowa’s women and girls through a diversified mix of funding and action: research, grant-making, advocacy, education and collaboration. To achieve its goals and make the most significant impact, IWF brings together and invests in organizations across Iowa that make women and girls more successful. IWF is the only statewide organization working to enhance and improve women’s economic self-sufficiency. To learn more about IWF, please visit our website: www.iawf.org.