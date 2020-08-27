The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has awarded Hawkeye Community College $88,289 to provide financial assistance for qualified veterans, service members, and their spouses and children looking to earn a commercial driver’s license (CDL).
Hawkeye’s Trucking with the Troops program is designed to assist current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their spouses and children with earning a CDL and entering the transportation industry, while building a skilled workforce to meet the driver shortage.
Truck drivers are in demand, and the need for drivers is expected to increase over the next several years. Iowa Workforce Development projects more than 1,300 openings each year for truck drivers in Iowa through the year 2024.
For more information, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/trucking-with-troops.