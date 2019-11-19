Hawkeye Community College is hosting “Know Before You Go College Night” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St., Waterloo.
The evening is designed to provide information and guidance for adults from diverse populations who are new to the college experience, or individuals who have completed some college credits and would like to explore the steps needed to finish a degree.
Attendees will learn about high-demand career training programs, the college admissions process, financial aid, and scholarship opportunities. They will also discuss barriers they may face on the road to completing their degree. A free meal will be provided.
This event is sponsored by the Hawkeye Community College Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education, in partnership with the Educational Opportunity Center and Waterloo Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
For more information, call Rhonda McRina at 319-296-4463 or email rhonda.mcrina@hawkeyecollege.edu.