Hawkeye Community College will host an open house from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 16, about a grant supporting veterans, service members, and their spouses and children looking to earn their commercial driver’s license (CDL).
The event will take place at the Regional Transportation Training Center, 6433 Hammond Ave, Waterloo.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will cover up to 100% of program costs for 25 individuals to take the six-week Class A CDL training program. This includes covering tuition, books, fees, equipment, and DOT physical exam costs.
Truck drivers are in demand and the need for drivers is expected to increase over the next several years. Iowa Workforce Development projects nearly 4,000 openings for truck drivers in Iowa through the year 2026. Veterans and current service members from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including National Guard members and reservists, and their spouses and children are eligible to apply for funds. A new session of the six-week training program begins on the first Monday of the month.
The open house is an opportunity to meet instructors, tour the training facility, learn about program options, and discuss financial assistance. For more information, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/open-house.