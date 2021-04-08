A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning south of Sumner.
According to a Tuesday news release from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene at 5:33 a.m. at the intersection of 160th Street and Y Avenue. Deputies determined a Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Carter Cannon, 18, of Hawkeye, was northbound on Y Avenue in the 1600 block and then entered the west ditch.
After entering, the car struck a culvert, landed on its top on 160th Street and caught fire. Cannon was the only occupant in the vehicle and died at the scene.
Assisting at the scene were the Sumner Fire Department and EMS, the Bremer County Medical Examiner, Bremer County Emergency Management, Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Del’s Auto Repair, the Bremer County Highway Department and the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.